St Leger top three set to decide 100th Jamaica Derby

The day is almost at hand. Tomorrow 11 of the best native-bred three-year-olds in racing at present will compete for the grand prize in local racing, the Jamaica Derby, sponsored by Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), through its newest and most popular mobile betting platform, MBet.

The historic 100th running of the Jamaica Derby, which is the final jewel in this year's Triple Crown series of races, will run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a purse of $6.5 million.

Below is the analysis of the Derby runners in post-position order:

1. MONEY MONSTER: (3 b c by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) - Has been somewhat of a disappointment to date after promising so much at the start of his career. He will surely get the Derby's distance but based on his last effort where he finished fourth to Eroy, King Arthur and Fearless Champion over one mile (1,600m), he cannot get a winning vote here.

2. SHEPANZA: (3 gr f by American Dane – Beware Baby): Won really well on last when beating American-bred Awesome Treasure and Pharoah It Is at seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) by four lengths on September 27. But against these, Shepanza will be left behind.

3. DOUBLE CROWN: (3 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Won two races in a row at the start of his career to announce his presence but after that Double Crown failed to develop and go on to better things. His best performance was probably his third-place finish to Wow Wow and Mahogany in the 2000 Guineas. Will have to turn in a career-best effort to win this one, but a minor share is not impossible.

4. ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3 ch f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – After finishing second in the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks to Above and Beyond, Another Affair faltered in deep stretch and came home in sixth position in the St Leger. Based on her last three efforts Another Affair is likely to make her presence felt in the early part of the race without really troubling the leading candidates at the finish.

5. NIPSTER: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Winner of the St Leger who is presently the top stayer among the local three-year-olds this season. Nipster sat off the pace, got a clear run on the inside rails and won going away in the end in the St Leger over 10 furlongs. Based on that run, Nipster seems to be the well suited for this gruelling trip and could well enough repeat.

6. ONEOFAKIND: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Finished by a length and half in third place in the recent St Leger behind Nipster and Wow Wow. It's another indicator that Oneofakind really enjoys a distance of ground. Seems to be developing late and will definitely get the Derby distance without much fuss. Trainer Anthony Nunes has really made an effort to get Oneofakind in peak condition and he could, if all goes well, get up in time for the win here. Oneofakind is going to make his connections very proud at the end of the Derby tomorrow.

7. WOW WOW: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – Can be considered an unlucky loser to stable companion Nipster in the St Leger. Wow Wow tracked his other stablemate Another Affair for most of the way, surged to the front navigating the half-mile turn, held a three-length lead at the top of the straight only to be outdone in the end by a length. In all of his races Wow Wow has shown nothing but brilliance and is now poised for another capital effort. He has the class, but can he get 12 furlongs? If he does and performs at his optimum, he can win.

8. MAHOGANY: (3 ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – After destroying rivals at the Overnight Allowance level by 10 lengths over eight-and-a-half furlongs in a time of 1:43.0 minutes, just four-fifths of a second outside of the Track Record of 1:42.1 minutes, Mahogany was expected to figure in the St Leger but failed to land a blow. Was second behind Wow Wow in the straight but weakened into fourth place by over seven lengths in the end. He has been working really well for the Derby and if there is a problem with him tomorrow it will be the distance as it was shown in the St Leger. Good horse, who should run well.

9. KING ARTHUR: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Finished in fifth spot in the St Leger and against these again, little or no improvement is expected from him.

10. GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3 b g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Has not done anything thus far to indicate that he is a factor for consideration here. The owner is going to be proud seeing his colours in the Derby and that is always a pleasing sight.

11. FEARLESS CHAMPION: (3 rn c by Fearless Vision – Granville Greta) – A real addition to the Derby. Fearless Champion did not run in the 2000 Guineas nor the St Leger, but has shown in his races that he is a quality runner over a distance of ground. While he has the pedigree, Fearless Champion does not have the class to be a factor in the Derby.