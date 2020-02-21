Stable patriarch Superluminal —still robust and durable at eight years

Trainer/breeder Ian Parsard started his triple-winning journey on Sunday last at Caymanas Park when his stable patriarch Superluminal produced another hard-hitting performance to enter the winners' enclosure for the 13th time in his 47-race career.

Superluminal's victory came in an Open Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) contest going a mile (1,600 metres). This Open Allowance race was the feature on the day, the Alexander Hamilton Trophy.

The local-bred offspring of Natural Selection - A Thousand Hills entered the fray giving away weight all round, as much as 7.0 kgs to his competitors, being asked to carry top weight of 57.0 kgs.

Superluminal, ridden by his favourite rider Omar Walker, kept pace with early leader God of Love (Oneil Mullings) with the two going after each other.

Just before entering the straight, Superluminal took over, and as much as his younger rivals tried, especially the Fitznahum Williams-trained Atlantic Blue, ridden by Kiaman McGregor, Superluminal was unyielding in the push for the wire.

The five-year-old chestnut horse Atlantic Blue, who was moving to the grade for the first time, finished second with Bruce Wayne running on to earn the third spot.

The final result was a resounding and pleasurable win for trainer Parsard.

“We knew it was going to be tough. He would have been carrying 57.0 kgs against some good younger horses that are on the improve.

“Unfortunately, at eight years old now, he has a couple of new issues that are coming up so we have a lot more to do to keep him sound and in good racing shape.

“But he is really tough, and to be honest, we have to give Omar [Walker] all the credit for a fine job because he rode a great race to keep his head in front where it mattered most at the finish line. Overall, it was a grand effort,” Parsard reflected.