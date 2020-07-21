Start of historic achievement Supreme Soul

On Saturday April 14, 2019, Supreme Soul, a chestnut colt by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby trained by Anthony Nunes, ridden by Shane Ellis, and groomed by Adrian Taylor won the 2000 Guineas.

In doing so, Supreme Soul earned the first jewel in the Triple Crown.

He would go on to win the Derby and the St Leger to complete the three jewels embedded in the crown.

Since winning the Triple Crown, Supreme Soul has not had it his way, however.

He participated in the Caribbean Classic in early December at Gulfstream Park in Florida, USA, after which he was detained in quarantine for a prolonged period before being allowed to come home.

It took a while for trainer Nunes to restore the Supreme Soul of old, but luckily he raced for the first time in eight months just two weeks ago. In that first run in 2020, Supreme Soul finished fourth.

The 2020 - 2000 Guineas will be contested on Sunday next (July 26).