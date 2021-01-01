Status confirmed
urther And Beyond is the top juvenile, dream chance ride for Ian 'Dolly Baby' Spence in Jamaica Two-Year-old Stakes
Two-year-old chestnut colt Further And Beyond sealed his place as the top juvenile currently in training after winning the one-mile Supreme Ventures Limited sponsored Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 27.
The pre-race favourite to win for the third time from five starts, Further And Beyond trained by champion Anthony Nunes caused a stir among racegoers when it was announced that regular rider Dane Nelson was down on the day and the colt would have the services of long-time, but little used, rider Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence instead.
Those fears took only 1:39.1 seconds to be dispelled, as Spence rode a tactically superb race in guiding Further And Beyond.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy