Status confirmed

Two-year-old chestnut colt Further And Beyond sealed his place as the top juvenile currently in training after winning the one-mile Supreme Ventures Limited sponsored Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 27.

The pre-race favourite to win for the third time from five starts, Further And Beyond trained by champion Anthony Nunes caused a stir among racegoers when it was announced that regular rider Dane Nelson was down on the day and the colt would have the services of long-time, but little used, rider Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence instead.

Those fears took only 1:39.1 seconds to be dispelled, as Spence rode a tactically superb race in guiding Further And Beyond.