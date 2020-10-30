Stay on Den Street in Cash Pot 'Only One for Me' Trophy
The Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series gets under way on Sunday with the running of the Grade 111 Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy going six furlongs (1,200m).
The race is a Graded Stakes event for native-bred two-year-olds and carries a purse of a whopping $3.25 million. The race has attracted a small but talented field of six runners.
The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and its chance of taking home the first leg in the series.
1. SANTORINI: (2 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Was an impressive winner on debut when winning the Rhoel Rhoden Memorial Trophy over five-and-a-half furlongs on October 17. Santorini came from behind to win a length and a quarter in a time of 1:07.0 minutes. Although the field was not the best of the two-year-old crop this season, Santorini packs the class and talent to figure here.
2. HOIST THE MASK: (2 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) - Defeated She's A Wonder by a short head on debut over four furlongs straight in a time of 46.1 seconds. While Hoist The Mask is a capable runner, she has to improve a lot from her debut run if she is to contest for the top spot here. Note: Tongue tie on/first-time Lasix
3. SHE'S A WONDER: (2 b f by Bern Identity – American Dream) – The only maiden in the race. While She's A Wonder has some ability, it is going to be difficult for her to win. Note: Blinkers on.
4. SUPER DUPER: (2 b f by Natural Selection – Patara) – A winner of one race from two starts. Super Duper seems to be a short runner and will do his running from early before giving away in deep stretch.
5. MINIATURE MAN: (2 ch c by Northern Giant – Runaway Gal) – Won in a fast time on last over furlongs straight in 45.4 seconds. Miniature Man does possess some good ability and should hang around for a slice of the pie.
6. DEN STREET: (2 b c by Northern Giant – All For Pleasure) – The only juvenile in the race to win two races. Both of Den Street's wins have come over five-and-a-half furlongs. First he clocked 1:07.0 minutes on September 12 and then 1:06.3 minutes on September 27. Based on both runs, Den Street is the horse to beat and a tough one to beat as well.
