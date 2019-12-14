Stern Sunday test

In his sternest test to date, three-year-chestnut gelding Mohagany old chestnut from the in-form barn of trainer Ian Parsard takes on a more than useful field of overseas-bred horses.

The test for Mahogany comes in a three-year-old non-winners of three for local-bred horses and a three-year-old and upwards non-winners of three for foreigners and locals. The distance is seven-and-a-half furlongs.

To be run on Sunday next (February 16), this race has attracted seven starters.

This publication takes a close look at the past performances and analyses of the seven runners from their stall positions.

1 – SIR ALTON: (3-year-old dkb c by [USA] Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Sir Alton delighted racegoers on his debut on December 6, 2019 when he defeated Craft and Ready over five-furlongs straight. Then, trying his luck at five-and-a-half furlongs, Sir Alton was slowly out of his starting stall and went wide, losing to Soul Cure. It was a disappointing effort, and now he seeks redemption. Based on his two runs to date, Sir Alton gives the impression of being more of a sprinter, making him suspect over Sunday's distance. Races with the blinkers off. Morning line odds 5-2.

2 – UNCLE POLLY: (3-year-old dkb c by [USA] Golden Ticket – Missteria) – Uncle Polly has already raced four times with one win. Seems to be of moderate ability, especially after he tasted defeat at the hoofs of Crafty and Ready by five lengths on December 14, 2019. Uncle Polly is going to win his share of races but not on Sunday next. Morning line odds 20-1.

3 – AWESOME AVIATOR: (4-year-old dkb c by Casual Trick – Victress) – In the wrong race but may sell some tickets for the promoter. Morning line odds 99-1.

4 – MAHOGANY: (3-year-old ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Mahogany has won his last two races with great authority. Mahogany's last victory on January 18 over seven furlongs in a time of 1:26.0 demonstrated his undoubted class, and now his trainer is stepping him up by half furlong. Clashing with the likes of Sir Alton, Roy Rogers, and Crafty and Ready is not going to be easy for this local bred. After this race, we will all know how good Mahogany is. Morning line odds 3-2.

5 – CRAFTY AND READY: (3-year-old b c by [USA] More Than Ready – Win Crafty) – This USA-bred has raced two times, losing his first effort by under a length and winning his second over six furlongs in a healthy time of 1:11.4. Crafty and Ready exudes real potential, and although his nemesis thus far, Sir Alton is present, has all the credentials to make two wins from three starts. Races on Sunday with the visor off. Morning line odds 1-1.

6 – CELEBRATION: (4-year-old b f by Liquidity – All for Pleasure) – Celebration has not raced in 214 days. She is a filler for her more illustrious stablemate, Mahogany. Morning line odds 99-1.

7 – ROY ROGERS: (4-year-old gr c by Distorted – Soca Party) – Roy Rogers got a well-deserved rest after a poor effort on December 14, 2019. This gray horse is a known fighter and runs well when he is on the lead. Never underestimate Roy Rogers' determination to win. Morning line odds 10-1.