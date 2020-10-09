Sternest test

The talent and progress of American-bred Sir Alton will be tested to the hilt tomorrow (Saturday, October 10) at Caymanas Park as he takes on 10 rivals in a competitive call for three-year-olds and upwards at the Open Allowance grade.

The race is over six furlongs (1,200m) and carries a total purse of $1.15 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1 - CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – First entry into Open Allowance was lukewarm. Cryptocurrency needs time to acclimatise.

2 - SIR ALTON: (USA): (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Ran another fast time just six days ago at the grade below travelling six furlongs. Then Sir Alton clocked 1:10.2 to complete a hat-trick of wins with two stakes record times in the mix. Sir Alton steps up to compete tomorrow and faces his sternest task to date. While it is obvious that Sir Alton is packed with class, the thought is that against talented locals he might need to get to know his new surroundings. This analyst is prepared to wait and see.

3 - GOD OF LOVE: (4 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) - A comfortable winner 21 days ago in Overnight and now makes the step up to Open Allowance. God of Love is known for his speed and if he and Sir Alton, another known speedster, tangle up on the headlines, as anticipated, then God of Love could fall victim to one of the run on horses. Jockeyship will be key if God of Love is to win.

4 - FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Finished a length behind Patriarch 28 days ago over 5 ½ furlongs. That effort signalled the progression of Father Patrick. Expect a good effort from Father Patrick but the choice of rider, Romario Spencer, does not inspire confidence.

5 - ACTION RUN: (USA): (4 dkb/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Finished well for third place behind Sentient and Supreme Soul over seven furlongs (1,400m). Faces Sentient again but on better terms, and based on the distance is expected to give another telling effort without actually winning.

6 - CHACE THE GREAT: (7 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Had some issues when in a challenging position on September 12 in the race won by Patriarch. Chace The Great although getting on in years is still capable of watching the speed birds and then attacking in the final furlong. Treat this horse with respect.

7 - DRUMMER BOY: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has no chance.

8 - PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Seems to be losing his form, making a winning run is unlikely from Prince Charles.

9 - HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA): (5. ch m Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on current form, Harry's Train cannot be recommended.

10 - UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Had to settle for fourth in the Chairman's Trophy. Universal Boss should be more at home over this trip and with the bustling help of jockey Dane Nelson, is due respect.

11 - SENTIENT: (4 ch c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Won the Chairman's Trophy on September 26. Sentient, in that race, beat the top-rated horse in training, Toona Ciliata. Based on that effort, Sentient although preferring a longer trip has enough talent to sit behind the leaders before making a bid when they enter the straight.