Stewards deny Nelson second victory in Canadian Derby

The operating stewards at Century Mile denied Dane Nelson a second victory in the Canadian Derby, disqualifying the Jamaican jockey from first place aboard Journeyman in the 90th running of the CAN$250,000 event on Sunday which was held at the racetrack for the first time in the history of the race.

Going over a distance of 10 furlongs, Nelson drove the Eoin Harty-trained Journeyman, a 7-1 betting option, to a neck win over 7-2 betting chance Explode, under Amadeo Perez. The 6-5 favourite Final Jeopardy (Rigo Sarmiento) was third. The final time was 2:01.52.

After passing the post in first place, a steward's inquiry was posted followed by a jockey's objection, lodged by Perez against Nelson. The objection of alleged interference in the stretch was upheld and the stewards found enough evidence to suggest that Journeyman caused interference to Explode and as such Journeyman was disqualified and placed second.

It was the second time that Nelson was involved in a steward's inquiry concerning victory in the Canadian Derby. On August 22, 2017 in the 88th running of the CAN$150,000 Canadian Derby held at the Northlands Park racetrack in Edmonton, Nelson aboard Double Bear dead-heated with Trooper John for second in the race won by Chief Know It All (Rico Walcott). Chief Know It All just held off the challenge of Double Bear and 6-5 favourite Trooper John in a controversail stretch battle resulting in a steward's inquiry. The stewards in the end stayed with the winner. The connections of Double Bear and Trooper John then appealed the decision of the stewards, which was then taken to court.

After two years, the debate over which horse won the 2017 Canadian Derby was resolved in court recently. Queen's Bench Justice Ross declared Double Bear the winner of the race, giving Nelson his first taste of Derby victory.

It was the second time that a Jamaican jockey was winning the Canadian Derby as Shamaree Muir won the Grade 11 race aboard favourite Ready Intaglio in the 87th edition at Northlands Park in 2016. Muir won ahead of 13-1 betting chance Solve, ridden by Nelson.