Stiff Overnight sprint with Dunrobin, American Invader the principals

With no trophy race on the nine-race programme, by default, the Restricted Overnight Allowance event to be contested over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) takes centre stage at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Eight runners are nominated to compete in the three-year-old and upwards offering as they vie for the $1 million in total purse money.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners and their chances of winning in post-position order.

MSMYRTLERICHIEGIRL: (4-y-o b f – Msmyrtleboyrichie – All The Best) – Has been racing quite a bit in December but still needs more time to find her groove at this level. Odds 6-1.

AMERICAN INVADER: (3-y-o ch f – Boindetti – Blugrass Atatud) – Was expected to run much better than her fourth place finish down the straight (1,000m) course behind Patriarch on December 6. American Invader is the type of horse that can turnaround her form in the blink of an eye and should be respected here. American Invader is the speed in the race and has to be caught. Odds 2-1.

WARTIME: (6-y-o ch m – War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Cannot be any fitter at present and is going to run a very good race here. Odds 5-1.

ANASO: (4-y-o b g – Distorted – Slim Ting) – Has yet to show anything since coming to this level. Anaso is going to find it very difficult winning here. Odds 10-1.

PLEASANT SECRET: (5-y-o ch g – Traditional – Penyatta) – Consistent sort who is very much comfortable here and if he turns up with his running shoes on, Pleasant Secret can win. Odds 7-2.

LICI'S PEPSI: (4-y-o dkb f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – First Choice) – An inconsistent sort who has disappointed in recent times. Lici's Pepsi is going to be left behind even with the Figure 8 taken off. Odds 10-1.

DUNROBIN: (6-y-o b g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Ran well for a long way on last when finishing seventh place by 4 ¾ lengths behind Bruce Wayne and Marquesas over six-and-half furlongs. Now reverting to a distance more to his liking, Dunrobin is a live contender here. Dunrobin races with the Figure 8 off. Odds 5-2.

LALA DIVA: (4-y-o b f – Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – Down the track in her last two starts, so finding a place here is a difficult task for Lala Diva. Odds 10-1.