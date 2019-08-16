Stranger Danger returns

Probably the most talked-about horse in training at the moment is the American-bred dark bay gelding Stranger Danger, trained by Wayne DaCosta.

Tomorrow Stranger Danger, with Omar Walker in the saddle, ventures over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres) at the Open Allowance level. Stranger Danger faces five rivals including four from his own barn.

The odd one out is Saratoga Sight trained by Gary Subratie. The other starters are Sergeant Reckless, Yaya's Dream, Uncle Frank, and Hover Craft.

The team from The Supreme Racing Guide has looked at the past performance of the six starters and their assessment is presented in the order in which they will enter the starting gates.

SERGEANT RECKLESS: (4-y-o dkb f – Storm Craft – Code Star) – Presently in the pink of form but at the Overnight Allowance level. Sergeant Reckless was a winner over 6 ½ furlongs on July 19 at the non-winners of four grade and when stepping up to Overnight did herself proud when finishing second just behind Bruce Wayne. Now running in an Open Allowance, Sergeant Reckless simply cannot cope but will earn.

YAYA'S DREAM: (4-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Just A Flutter) – Was around for a while in her last venture in Open Allowance but against these over a distance which is not up her street, Yaya's Dream is going to left behind. Like Sergeant Reckless, Yaya's Dream is going home with some change.

SARATOGA SIGHT: (6-y-o ch h USA Tapit – Little Miss Molly) – Has been doing well, getting into the frame with regularity. Saratoga Sight racing record shows two wins from 19 starts. Saratoga Sight finished third behind Superluminal and Uncle Frank and with Uncle Frank again among his rivals without any major change in the handicaps, Saratoga Sight should again fall victim. Yet, Saratoga Sight is a dogged competitor with talent and if allowed to run to his convenience can upset. Saratoga Sight is not without a chance, albeit a slim one.

STRANGER DANGER: (3-y-o dk b g USA Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Stranger Danger is seeking his seventh win from seventh starts, earning close to $3.5 million for his connections. Thus far, Stranger Danger has won from 5 ½ furlongs to a mile, making 7 ½ furlongs the perfect trip for this importee. This talented gelding was 6 ½ lengths in front of Another Vigorous and Hilly's Halo competing over 6 ½ furlongs ending in a fast time of 1:18.2. Stranger Danger has shown his undoubted class several times before and it is going to take a performance of extreme quality to lower the colours of this invader.

UNCLE FRANK: (5-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Tough and hard-knocking campaigner who always gives of his best whenever he hits the track. Uncle Frank has played second fiddle to She's A Maneater and Superluminal, but not without his usual stout effort. Uncle Frank seems fit and proper for the exacta.

HOVER CRAFT: (9-y-o b g – He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Getting on in age, but is still there when required by his trainer. It is going to be quite a demanding task for Hover Craft.