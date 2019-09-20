Stranger Danger moves on to Invitational Mile

The Wayne DaCosta conditioned Stranger Danger continued to substantiate the claim of being one of the top racers currently in training, with another sublime performance on Saturday (September 14) at Caymanas Park.

The dark brown colt again showed his daunting versatility when winning for the eighth-consecutive time with another performance which demonstrated his true class.

Stranger Danger racing for the first time at the top Grade One level won the 10-furlong Governor General Stakes.

With the minimum of fuss Stranger Danger, who was exploring two turns for the first time won by 5 1/2 lengths, posting a time of 2:06.4 with splits of 24.2 x 50.1 x 1:14.2 x 1:38.4. Bigdaddykool duly finished second with Houdini's Magic third.

The American-bred by Buffum - Casual Kiss began his racing as a two-year-old on October 22, 2018, running over 5 ½ furlongs and with his latest victory at 10 furlongs, Stranger Danger has now won from 5 ½ furlongs to 10 furlongs and in between he has conquered the distances of 6, 6 ½ (twice), 7, 7 ½ and 8 furlongs.

Stranger Danger's next assignment is competing in the Invitational Mile on Superstakes Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 5.

Trainer DaCosta was thrilled with how Stranger Danger carried out his planning exercise and shared the colt's progress with The Supreme Racing Guide.

“He has won a mile impressively and truth be told he has done everything easily. He is the type of horse that you can relax, as he does not fight with you at no time at all. He does exactly what you ask of him.

“When you have a horse with those qualities even going 10 furlongs for the first time was not a problem. His breeding line is more for the middle distances, so he is much better than what we have here. His brother won a Grade II race in the US and has earned over US$500,000 in stakes, so he is way down in class here.”

Asked if 10 furlongs in a time of 2:06.4 at this stage is what was expected, DaCosta replied:

“Well, time was not important to me, as and he ran 2:06.4 quite comfortably.”

He was then asked about the Invitational Mile, to which he responded: “Well, in that race he will be carrying 57.0 kg and everybody else will get 50.0 kg, so let's wait and see.”