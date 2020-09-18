 Stranger Danger heads handicaps for Chairman's Trophy

Stranger Danger heads handicaps for Chairman's Trophy

Friday, September 18, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


Stranger Danger, the American-bred, who just returned to competitive racing last week after a break of nearly a year, finishing down the track in an Open Allowance engagement heads the hanidcaps in the Chairman's Trophy which is set to be contested on St Leger Day - Saturday, September 26.

 

THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY (GR. I) 3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE 1400 METRES

Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00

Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00

Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00

 

HORSES WGT TRAINERS

Stranger Danger 59.0 Wayne DaCosta

Toona Ciliata 56.0 Anthony Nunes

Sentient 49.0 Gary Subratie

Supreme Soul 49.0 Anthony Nunes

Superluminal 48.0 Ian Parsard

Father Patrick 47.5 Ian Parsard

Prince Charles 47.5 Anthony Nunes

Princess Ava 47.0 Anthony Nunes

Universal Boss (42.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes

Action Run (39.0) 46.0 Gary Crawford

Harry's Train (38.0) 46.0 Ian Parsard

Enuffisenuff (33.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT