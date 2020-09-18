Stranger Danger heads handicaps for Chairman's Trophy
Stranger Danger, the American-bred, who just returned to competitive racing last week after a break of nearly a year, finishing down the track in an Open Allowance engagement heads the hanidcaps in the Chairman's Trophy which is set to be contested on St Leger Day - Saturday, September 26.
THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY (GR. I) 3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE 1400 METRES
Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00
Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00
Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00
HORSES WGT TRAINERS
Stranger Danger 59.0 Wayne DaCosta
Toona Ciliata 56.0 Anthony Nunes
Sentient 49.0 Gary Subratie
Supreme Soul 49.0 Anthony Nunes
Superluminal 48.0 Ian Parsard
Father Patrick 47.5 Ian Parsard
Prince Charles 47.5 Anthony Nunes
Princess Ava 47.0 Anthony Nunes
Universal Boss (42.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes
Action Run (39.0) 46.0 Gary Crawford
Harry's Train (38.0) 46.0 Ian Parsard
Enuffisenuff (33.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes
