Stranger Danger heads handicaps for Chairman's Trophy

Stranger Danger, the American-bred, who just returned to competitive racing last week after a break of nearly a year, finishing down the track in an Open Allowance engagement heads the hanidcaps in the Chairman's Trophy which is set to be contested on St Leger Day - Saturday, September 26. THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY (GR. I) 3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE 1400 METRES Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00 Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00 Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00 HORSES WGT TRAINERS Stranger Danger 59.0 Wayne DaCosta Toona Ciliata 56.0 Anthony Nunes Sentient 49.0 Gary Subratie Supreme Soul 49.0 Anthony Nunes Superluminal 48.0 Ian Parsard Father Patrick 47.5 Ian Parsard Prince Charles 47.5 Anthony Nunes Princess Ava 47.0 Anthony Nunes Universal Boss (42.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes Action Run (39.0) 46.0 Gary Crawford Harry's Train (38.0) 46.0 Ian Parsard Enuffisenuff (33.0) 46.0 Anthony Nunes

