Striking Lady benefits from coronavirus break

The maiden win by Striking Lady last Saturday (June 20) has enhanced claims that she is more than an average racer.

After finishing fourth on debut back in February over 4 furlongs (800m) straight, the Strikewhileitshot – Lady Jameela three-year-old offspring returned from the coronavirus-induced break and slammed rivals by 10 ½ lengths.

Owned by Willie's Racing Stables, trained by Howard Jaghai and ridden by Dane Nelson, Striking Lady ran 5 furlongs (1,000m) round in a time of 1:01.3 with splits of 23.2 x 46.3.

Jaghai said that the three months break in competitive racing has helped in his charge's development, as Striking Lady is showing promise.

“The performance by Striking Lady was excellent. I expected her to win here as she did two good workouts coming into the race, and by virtue of that, I did expect her to win,” Jaghai said.

He continued: “The competition was average, and even before coming into this race, she was working well. There is still more room for improvement for her.”

It was a level start for most of the runners, after which Striking Lady scooped down from the number 11 draw to take up the lead.

Striking Lady was comfortable on the front end, followed by Billiejo (Trevor Simpson), Lady Bastipur (Andre Martin), Wifey Sez So (Trevor Johnson), and Glitter Magic (Christopher Mamdeen) going into the half-mile turn.

Once they entered the stretch for the drive, and Nelson gave his trademark flashy diamonds change of hold, Striking Lady sprinted clear of rivals and cruised home to win by a city block.