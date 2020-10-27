Subratie's Nipster, Wow Wow head 14-strong Derby field

THE most prestigious race on any racing calendar, the Jamaica Derby, is just four days away and 14 aspirants have been confirmed for the Blue Riband event set for Saturday, October 31 at Caymanas Park.

The native-bred three-year-old event will be run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a purse of $6.5 million and will be contested in honour of Sir John Mordecai.

The in form stable of Gary Subratie leads the Derby chase with four runners, led by 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow who also finished second in the St Leger, St Leger winner Nipster, Another Affair who was second to Above and Beyond in both the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks, and Pharoah It Is.

The high-power stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes and Wayne DaCosta have entered two runners each for the Derby run.

Nunes has Oneofakind, who had finished a close third in the St Leger behind Nipster and Wow Wow, and Royal Approach, winner of one race so far in his career.

DaCosta will be riding his luck with King Arthur and Fearless Champion, both capable runners who will enjoy the Derby trip.

Apart from Subratie, Nunes and DaCosta, only Ian Parsard has more than one runner. Parsard has entered Mahogany, who was second in the 2000 Guineas and fourth in the St Leger, and Double Crown, who had finished third in the 2000 Guineas but was unplaced in the St Leger.

HORSES WGT TRAINERS EARNINGS

Wow Wow 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $15,471,600

Nipster 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $5,619,190

Mahogany 57.0 kgs Ian Parsard $3,434,600

Another Affair 55.0 kgs Gary Subratie $2,426,350

Fearless Champion 57.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta $2,256,850

Money Monster 57.0 kgs Fitzroy Glispie $2,101,250

King Arthur 57.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta $1,787,250

Oneofakind 57.0 kgs Anthony Nunes $1,575,050

Double Crown 57.0 kgs Ian Parsard $1,475,050

Green Gold Rush 57.0 kgs Junior Small $1,265,860

Shepanza 55.0 kgs Richard Azan $1,087,850

Royal Approach 57.0 kgs Anthony Nunes $884,500

Pharoah It Is 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $883,060

Attorney General 55.0 kgs Spencer Chung $765,360

*No apprentice claims allowed.

*Horses with the highest lifetime earnings preferred.