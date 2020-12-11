This weekend of racing at Caymanas Park is being dubbed the 'Summit of Speed' by the promoter. No race on the two-day programme will be longer that 6 ½-furlongs.

The top race over the two race days (Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13) is a 6 ½-furlong contest for the top-rated horses currently in training. This race will be run tomorrow.

The main players are Mahogany, Nipster, God of Love and Truly Amazing.