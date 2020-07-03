Sunday classic rush

A total of 21 races are to be contested over tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday at Caymanas Park.

The main point of interest is undoubtedly the return to competitive racing of Wow Wow, the champion two-year-old, and the scorching hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas on July 24.

Wow Wow races against 12 rivals at the Overnight Allowance level going 6 ½ furlongs on Sunday (July 5).

The following is the analysis of the 13 horses entered.

1 – DEZZY THE GENIUS: (5. ch. g by Legal Process – Exchange Only) – Yet to earn his spurs at this level.

2 – GOD OF LOVE: (4. b. g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Finished third on June 20 behind Prince Charles over 5 ½ furlongs. Now with the distance one furlong longer, God of Love's chances of winning have been reduced. Note the cheekpieces are off.

3 – EL PROFESOR: (5. b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Was a no show on Saturday last, and nothing will change.

4 – CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4. b. f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Slowly getting accustomed to the Overnight class. That process continues on Sunday.

5 – UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4. b. g by Casual Trick - Electrifying) – Returns to competitive racing on the back of two-consecutive wins, the last over Sunday's distance. Universal Boss races for the first time in Overnight, and even though he is progressing well, will have to wait.

6 – UNCLE VINNIE: (6. dkb. h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Has not raced in 239 days and needs the run.

7 – SUMMER SUN: (4. ch. c by (USA) Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Is a known stayer making 6 ½ furlongs too short for Summer Sun.

8 – LALA DIVA: (5. b. m by Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – She is entered, but that is about it.

9 – WARTIME: (7. ch. m by War Marshall – Time Crisis) – This old warrior just failed to nab Prince Charles last Saturday (June 27) over six furlongs. Fit as ever and is afforded a chance of winning, especially with the extra distance.

10 – GRAYDON: (5. b. h by (USA) Sweet Return – Hotesse) – Has only an outsider's chance.

11 – UNCLE FRANK: (6. dkb. g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Came with a strong run on June 20, just failing to reel in Chace The Great. That effort was over 5 ½ furlongs and with the extra furlong tomorrow, Uncle Frank, who is fit as ever, is sure to be in the reckoning despite a sizeable jump in weight.

12 – WOW WOW: (3. b. c by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda) – Wow Wow enters this contest racing against older horses for the first time as a non-winner of 10 races. Last raced on February 10 with the trainer at the time saying Wow Wow was not at his best. Trainer Gary Subratie has since stated that the three-month break in racing has assisted in getting Wow Wow into tip-top shape. Wow Wow is bubbling on the exercise track in the mornings and is duly expected to deliver before going into the 2000 Guineas. Of note is that for the first time in his 10-race career, Wow Wow will be ridden by someone other than Ameth Robles. On Sunday Wow Wow will be guided by Robert Halledeen, who seems to be now firmly linked to the Subratie camp.

13 – PRINCESS ANNIE: 4. b. f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – The distance is much too short for this filly.