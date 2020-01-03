Super Amia wins first race of 2020

Super Amia off the mark

After 27 attempts with numerous close defeats, four-year-old bay filly Super Amia ( Soul Warrior – Bright Chapel ) finally got her head in front when she won a maiden condition race over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

With apprentice Anthony Allen in the irons, Super Amia trained by Dennis Lee got a good start but had to settle in second position as speedster Jensuneera Steel (Raddesh Roman) blazed the early trail. Coming into the lane, Super Amia drew alongside the leader for a brief moment before sprinting clear for a comfortable 3 ½ length victory.

Jensuneera Steel finished in second place with Kaka My Love (Ramon Nepare) occupying the third slot. The final time was 1:01.2, with splits 23.2 x 47.1.

Super Amia raced with a change in racing equipment as trainer Lee put on the figure 8 while staying with the blinkers and Lasix.

Unbreakable wins $1 million McKay Security Limited Trophy

Owned by Ian Kong and trained by Wayne DaCosta, Unbreakable quickly brushed aside rivals by 5 lengths to win the $1 million McKay Security Limited Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Omar Walker held Unbreakable in second place behind Top Eagle (Mathew Bennett), who led the field around the clubhouse turn and down the backstretch.

Leaving the five-furlong point, Unbreakable went to challenge Top Eagle for the lead and took over at the half-mile (800m) and with every stride, the nine-year-old chestnut gelding, extended his lead over rivals until the wire intervened.

Princess Kavel (Aaron Chatrie) came on strong in deep stretch to get second place ahead of Chief Prospect (Anthony Thomas) in third place. The final time for the event was 2:02.2.

Consistent Outrageous comes home

With the scratch of morning-line favourite Livi's Outrageous, the ever-consistent Outrageous made use of the opportunity to lead home rivals in a Restricted Allowance event going six furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, Outrageous ( Fearless Vision – Raging Fury) broke on top at the off but allowed Out On A Limb (Raddesh Roman) to pick up the lead. Out On A Limb then gathered speed heading into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Outrageous went in chase of the leader approaching the final bend before surging to the lead at the top of the drive, cruising home by 1 ¼ length ahead of Out On A Limb in second and Cleopatra's Child (Dane Dawkins) in third. The final time was recorded at 1:13.3.

Pinnock, one of the new apprentices, was riding his first winner.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the eight-race New Year's Day programme.

Delroy Spencer claimed Unbreakable for owner Michael Wint from Wayne DaCosta; Alford Brown claimed Chief Prospect for owner Charles Walsh from Welsh Soutar and Anthony Dixon claimed Senor Kwanzi for owner Gary Laing from Alford Brown from the second race. All these claims were made for $250,000 each.

In the fourth race, Gary Griffiths claimed winner K D Flyer for owner Noril Atkins from Gary Subratie for $550,000 and Fitzgerald Richards claimed Adonis for owner Vincent Maine from Wayne DaCosta for $500,000.

US RACING: Horse euthanized after breaking down in race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse broke down in the last race at Santa Anita on Wednesday, the track's first racing death of the winter-spring meet after a spate of deaths last year.

Golden Birthday took a bad step in the stretch and jockey Victor Espinoza fell off while trying to pull up the four-year-old gelding trained by Jim Cassidy. Espinoza wasn't hurt.

Veterinarians recommended that Golden Birthday be euthanized, although it wasn't immediately clear what his injury was. He was competing in a 1 1/8-mile turf race worth US$57,000.

The winter-spring meet began on December 28, two days later than usual, after the track postponed opening day due to concern over rain in the forecast. On December 26, Truest Reward sustained a broken left front leg on the training track and was euthanized.

Santa Anita instituted significant reforms last year in an attempt to stem the number of fatalities. A total of 37 horses died at the Arcadia track last year.

Golden Birthday had two wins in 10 career starts and earnings of US$117,894. A necropsy will be conducted, which is required by the California Horse Racing Board.

The board is expected to release the results of its investigation into the deaths at Santa Anita this month. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office recently found no criminal wrongdoing in its investigation into the fatalities.