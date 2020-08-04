A first win

The running of the $1-million Charles Randle Trophy kick-started the delayed 2020 two-year-old campaign at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 1.

In the three-furlongs (600m) event for native-bred two-year-olds, victory went to the Robert Thomas-owned, Wayne DaCosta-trained and Phillip Parchment-ridden Super Duper.

THE RACE

The bay filly by Natural Selection – Patara won by two lengths in a time of 35.3 seconds for the distance, under a hand ride by Parchment.

It was a good start for most of the seven runners as Super Duper stayed with the field from the off. She then started to go ahead of Lady Commander (Javaniel Patterson), Prince Marshall (Paul Francis), and Awesome Choice (Omar Walker) after a furlong was completed.

Super Duper then increased her lead, going on to win easily and without fuss, with all the first-timers, as was to be expected, veering off a straight course.

Awesome Choice ran well for second place with the prominent Prince Marshall finishing third. Mister Mandate, who was slowly into stride and raced in last position for most of the way, finished in fourth place on Awesome Choice and Prince Marshall's heels.

OWNER'S COMMENTS

“Looking at the exercise reports for the race, I thought that all the runners were fairly even, but somehow I thought my baby [ Super Duper] would win today (August 1). Winning is always good and exciting, and I am looking for bigger and better things from her in due course.”

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“Much too early to predict the future of Super Duper. Super Duper is not very exciting at exercise; instead, she is consistent in the mornings without being flashy.

Her behaviour on race day [August 1] was easy, she was quiet, and there were no issues to speak of, and she then proceeded to win in good style.

A good win but nothing to be excited about; Super Duper with the experience can only improve and get better. Let's hope she fulfils her early potential.”

JOCKEY'S COMMENTS

“ Super Duper gave no trouble at all when she went onto the track for her first race. I know this horse well, as I have been working her regularly in the mornings for a while now.

Super Duper was easy today [August 1], and I hope she will stay fit and healthy as there are more races to win.”

THE POSITIVES

The seven who raced in the season's first juvenile contest behaved in admirable fashion. They gave no visible trouble and went into the gates on que pointing to the fact that their schooling was quite good.

THE VERDICT

After the COVID-19 break of three months, it was good to see the juveniles in racing mode. Let's now hope the season will progress without any more hitches.