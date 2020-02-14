Superluminal gets the nod in competitive Alex Hamilton Trophy

The Alexander Hamilton Trophy contest for horses at the Open Allowance level has attracted six starters.

To be run over a distance of a mile or 1,600 metres, this trophy encounter pits together some very experienced warriors against some younger newcomers to the class.

The Supreme Racing Guide assesses the six horses entered, paying attention to their past performances as well as their potential to improve.

This analysis is done in order of the draw.

1 – SUPERLUMINAL: (8-year-old b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Superluminal is still going strong despite his many years on the race track. This bay horse has been through the wringer many times over and has developed a strong resilience, which has served him well in his competitive efforts. Seems to be primed by his trainer for this trophy race having had a prep on February 8 down the five straight when he finished fourth. Superluminal favours the longer distances, and one mile is just right. Superluminal is the choice despite giving lumps of weight to his five rivals. Morning line odds 1-1.

2 – BRUCE WAYNE: (6-year-old b g by Nuclear Wayne – Express Card) – Bruce Wayne was a pivotal cog in the wheel, which transported his trainer Anthony Nunes to championship honours. For his diligent and plentiful efforts, Bruce Wayne was rested for 60 days. He was down to run on February 1 but was made a late non-starter due to lameness. Bruce Wayne has been on the exercise track after that and with a pull of 12 lb in weight, is sure to make his presence felt. Bruce Wayne is a live contender. Morning line odds 5-2.

3 – ATLANTIC BLUE: (5-year-old ch h by Strikeitwhileitshot – Luvable) – Atlantic Blue has been a revelation winning on his first try in Overnight Allowance. Now, Atlantic Blue plies his trade in Open Allowance seeking to make it three wins in a row. Atlantic Blue is improving but has never tested one mile before but should give a good account of himself. He probably needs time to find his way at this level. Morning line odds 7-1.

4 – CRIMSON: (4-year-old b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – One of the shining lights from the three-year-old batch of 2019. Crimson demonstrates a distinctive likeness for the longer distances, especially going two turns, but is going to be just as effective over one mile. He received a good preparation run on February 8 at five furlongs straight, and having been tuned, is ready for this Open Allowance battle. Crimson has a glorious chance of winning. Morning line odds 9-5.

5 – GOD OF LOVE: {4-year-old b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – God of Love tried Open Allowance on February 8 and did well enough to finish third behind Patriarch and Ras Emanuel over the five-straight course. God of Love, at best is a middle-distance campaigner with a mile probably just out of his reach. He will be around on the headlines before fading in the last two furlongs. Morning line odds 12-1.

6 – BOLD AFLAIR: {4-year-old dkb colt by [USA] Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair) – Bold Aflair won first time out at the Overnight level over five-furlongs straight – a distance which he has made his own. A mile at this time seems out of his reach, but let's wait and see. Morning line odds 15-1.