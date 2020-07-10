SUPREME SOUL RETURNS

The 2019 Triple Crown hero Supreme Soul restarts his career in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance offering scheduled for one mile on Sunday, July 12, at Caymanas Park.

Twelve horses are entered, including another top three-year-old of last year, Sentient, a persistent age group rival of Supreme Soul.

1 – DADA'S NALA: (6. b. m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Has been around at this level for a while. Cannot be given a chance of winning.

2 – JAMAI RAJA: (7. ch. g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Has not raced since November 27, 2019, and will need the outing.

3 – LOVERS STRIKE: (6. ch. m by Taqarub – Luvable) – Needs time in Overnight.

4 – MESSI: (5. gr. h by American Dance – Winning Spirit) – His two Overnight efforts have been lukewarm and it won't get any hotter on Sunday.

5 – CRIMSON: (4. b. g by Nuclear Wayne - Sarah Barracuda) – Crimson left us with good form on March 17 when finishing second behind the talented Toona Ciliata. The distance suits Crimson, and with some useful spins in the morning, this four-year-old comes from a barn which is blazing right now. Plus, Crimson is to be ridden by a rejuvenated and fired-up Robert Halledeen.

6 – UNCLE VINNIE: (6. dkb. h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Although Uncle Vinnie is a fierce competitor, his adversaries on Sunday are formidable.

7 – SENTIENT: (4. ch. c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Sentient is a genuine Open Allowance campaigner who is back at this level after being defeated by Toona Ciliata and Crimson over 7 ½ furlongs on March 20. Returns on Sunday with all signals suggesting that he is in fine nick. A mile is not a problem for Sentient, who will be with the early leaders waiting for the last three furlongs.

8 – PRINCESS AVA: (4. b. f by Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection) – Did well in the Classic races last year with her last victory coming over a mile on December 14, 2019. Princess Ava first runs in 211 days and with her perpetual nemesis and barn mate Supreme Soul in the line-up, her task of winning is difficult.

9 – HOVER CRAFT: (10. b. g – by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Hover Craft at 10-years-old has raced 113 with 16 victories to his credit. His win tally will not increase on Sunday.

10 – SEBASTIAN: (4. b. c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Out of his depth.

11 – PRINCESS ANNIE: (4. b. f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Way behind rivals.

12 – SUPREME SOUL: (4. ch. c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – The 2019 winner of the Triple Crown makes his seasonal debut after being hindered in quarantine following his participation in the Caribbean Classic in Florida in December, 2019. Supreme Soul has been rested, and the sheen on his coat has returned. From the outside draw expect Supreme Soul to move down closer to the leaders after four furlongs, after which his regular partner Shane Ellis will push on for a final effort. Having won at the Open Allowance level already, Supreme Soul seems set to add another notch to his nine career wins. Note the visor is off.