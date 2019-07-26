Supreme Soul, Will In Charge confirm their Diamond Mile automatic places
The first list of probable starters in the 2019 Diamond Mile sponsored for the last time by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission has been made public by the Racing Office at Caymanas Park.
Already two horses, Supreme Soul, as the winner of the Jamaica Derby and Will In Charge, last year's winner who has finished second in a Grade One race this season, have earned automatic berths in this year's Diamond Mile.
Interestingly, while Supreme Soul has earned $7.8 million, Will In Charge has thus far gathered $390,400 and is still without a win this season.
Top-rated mare, She's A Maneater leads the list of other earners, having won four races from five starts for the year with earnings of close to $3 million.
Three-year-old filly I Am Di One winner of the 1000 Guineas and an Overnight Allowance race and Princess Annie, the conqueror of the Jamaica Oaks, based on their three-year-old exploits find themselves among the top-five Diamond Mile earners thus far.
The first foreigner on the list provided is the Gary Subratie-trained Saratoga Sight with earnings to date of $1,191,600.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy