Supreme Soul, Will In Charge confirm their Diamond Mile automatic places

The first list of probable starters in the 2019 Diamond Mile sponsored for the last time by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission has been made public by the Racing Office at Caymanas Park.

Already two horses, Supreme Soul, as the winner of the Jamaica Derby and Will In Charge, last year's winner who has finished second in a Grade One race this season, have earned automatic berths in this year's Diamond Mile.

Interestingly, while Supreme Soul has earned $7.8 million, Will In Charge has thus far gathered $390,400 and is still without a win this season.

Top-rated mare, She's A Maneater leads the list of other earners, having won four races from five starts for the year with earnings of close to $3 million.

Three-year-old filly I Am Di One winner of the 1000 Guineas and an Overnight Allowance race and Princess Annie, the conqueror of the Jamaica Oaks, based on their three-year-old exploits find themselves among the top-five Diamond Mile earners thus far.

The first foreigner on the list provided is the Gary Subratie-trained Saratoga Sight with earnings to date of $1,191,600.