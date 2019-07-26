Supreme Soul the overwhelming choice to achieve Triple Crown glory

The three-year-olds take centre stage at Caymanas Park tomorrow with the 93rd running of the Jamaica St Leger, the third jewel in the Triple Crown series of races.

The St Leger is run over 10 furlongs (2,000m) for a total purse of $4 million.

Nine runners are down to take part as Supreme Soul, who won the 2000 Guineas and Jamaica Derby, goes in search of Triple Crown glory.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners and their chances of winning the St Leger.

PRINCESS ANNIE: (3-y-o b f — Northern Giant — Millenium Princess) — Won the Jamaica Oaks quite easily over tomorrow's distance in a slow time 2:13.2. That performance wasn't up to scratch to test the boys as Princess Annie faltered in the Governor's Cup (10 furlongs) and Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs), finishing in fifth place on both occasions. Princess Annie, without any doubt is going to enjoy the distance, but a winning run is unlikely against these and even an earning possibility is quite difficult in the St Leger.

TOONA CILIATA: (3-y-o ch g — Soul Warrior — Red Gold) — Outbattled American-bred She's An Introvert by a neck in a Restricted Stakes event over one mile (1,600m) on July 6. Based on the effort in clocking 1:39.0 for the distance, Toona Ciliata, who is a very talented sort, looks to be back to himself having had to deal with some minor issues. Toona Ciliata was just two lengths adrift in second place behind Supreme Soul in the 2000 Guineas on April 14, which makes him a dangerous contender here. So, having gotten over his niggles and having rested sufficiently, Toona Ciliata is given a crack at beating his more publicised stablemate, Supreme Soul.

PRINCESS AVA: (3-y-o b f — Mine Over Matter — Exotic Selection) — Came into the Jamaica Derby with some hope after a 9-length win in a Restricted Allowance event over 10 furlongs (2,000m) in a time of 2:10.0. However, Princess Ava could only manage fourth place behind the colts, Supreme Soul, Sentient, and Tricky One. Although she is not expected to turn the tables on the boys, Princess Ava is going to run well and should finish the best placed filly in the 2019 St Leger. The distance is one which she enjoys, she has prepared well and is set to give her connections a really good effort.

CRIMSON: (3-y-o b g — Nuclear Wayne — Sarah Barracuda) — Was a very impressive winner in the I'msatisfied Trophy on his last outing (July 13). Crimson took up the running from the half-mile (800m) and outstayed favourite Tricky One by 5 lengths, winning the 10-furlong event in a time of 2:10.1. He faces the “Bulldozer” ( Supreme Soul) here and despite showing loads of improvement, Crimson needs to improve even more if he is to stop Supreme Soul from becoming the 12th Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park. Crimson, let us not forget, is fresh and finding himself and his maturity at just the right time. Crimson is racing in a Classic race for the first time.

EARN YOUR STRIPES: (3-y-o ch c — Nuclear Wayne — Brown Sugar) — Missed the Jamaica Derby due to minor setbacks. Earn Your Stripes comes into this race well-rested and giving his well-known attribute of speed, he is going to lead for sure. Earn Your Stripes has been working extremely well in the mornings but as his trainer has often stated, Earn Your Stripes has so far not delivered his true worth on the big race days, maybe that day is tomorrow. If this talented chestnut colt is allowed to lead without being challenged then anything can happen. The hope now is for the right Earn Your Stripes to turn up at Caymanas Park on the morrow.

CRYPTOCURRENCY: (3-y-o b f — Adore The Gold — Pleasant Ending) — Came from fifth position at the top of the lane to beat Soul Cure by a short head in the Titania Trophy on July 6. Cryptocurrency won in a time of 1:06.3 for 5 ½ furlongs. Even with that impressive victory, the improving Cryptocurrency is going to be left behind in this one. Quite a surprise seeing Cryptocurrency in the St Leger and she may be the one to challenge Earn Your Stripes on the headlines. The St Leger is, however, a 10-furlong race and Crytocurrency is not going to enjoy such a long offering at this time in her career.

TRICKY ONE: (3-y-o b c — Casual Trick — The Golden One) — Based on his consistency throughout the Classic races so far, Tricky One was expected to win the I'msatisfied Trophy on July 13 over 10 furlongs. However, Tricky One found Crimson too hot to handle and finished 5 lengths behind in second place. Tricky One is going to enjoy this run but will have to put every foot right if he is to challenge the top contenders. A minor place, as he did in the Derby is Tricky One's best bet.

SENTIENT: (3-y-o ch c — Strikewhileitshot — Lady Geetadeo) — Finished third in the 2000 Guineas on April 14, second in the Governor's Cup on May 25 and second in the Jamaica Derby on June 29. All those defeats came at the hoofs of Supreme Soul. Sentient faces Supreme Soul here and all the cards are showing another defeat by the Triple Crown-seeking Supreme Soul. But as is always the case in horse racing, the race has to be run and Sentient is a gritty campaigner who has been painstakingly prepared. The reduction from 12 furlongs (Derby) to the 10 furlongs of the St Leger favours Sentient when compared with Supreme Soul and with the seasoned Omar Walker in the saddle. Sentient is probably best poised to deny his perpetual rival ( Supreme Soul) the chance of winning the Triple Crown. One thing is for sure, and that is, you will not see Sentient on the inside of Supreme Soul.

SUPREME SOUL: (3-y-o ch c — Soul Warrior — Beware Baby) — The best native-bred three-year-old in the land at present. Supreme Soul is six from six this season and should continue his winning streak. Supreme Soul chases history having won the 2000 Guineas and Jamaica Derby as he goes in search and should bring home the victory that will have his name written in history as a Triple Crown winner. Supreme Soul, as is normal, has not been able to light up the exercise track in the mornings, but he is fit as hands can make him and will make his mark in the just over two minutes it will take him to complete 10 furlongs. Triple Crown glory awaits Supreme Soul and his connections and he is going to be very hard to deny. The firm choice of the Supreme Racing Guide is Supreme Soul.

BY OBSERVER RACING

WRITER