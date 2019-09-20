Supreme Soul preps for Superstakes in Mark My Word

After completing a historic Triple Crown victory in July Supreme Soul returns to the racetrack in the Mark My Word Trophy going 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Interestingly, Mark My Word was also a Triple Crown winner.

Tomorrow, Supreme Soul faces five other rivals in an Open Allowance event in what has to be his toughest task to date with the Anthony Nunes trainee using this race as preparation for the upcoming Superstakes on October 5 and possibly for the Diamond Mile in November.

Supreme Soul now faces the likes of Master of Hall and Superluminal who are surely going to make this race a very competitive one.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the runners below in their post-position order.

SUPREME SOUL: (3-y-o ch c Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) — Achieved one of the rarest feats in thoroughbred racing in any jurisdiction when he attained Triple Crown glory after winning the Jamaica St Leger on July 27. This after successfully winning the 2000 Guineas and Jamaica Derby in that order. Supreme Soul is unbeaten in seven starts this season and although stepping out of age group company for the first to compete at this level, he has the talent and the class to produce another winning performance to bolster his stocks. Without a doubt, this is an exceptional horse and it is going be interesting to see how he handles himself among true and tested warriors. Supreme Soul at three has age on his side which leaves room for improvement. Tomorrow is when racing fans will see just how good Supreme Soul is as there are no pushovers in this field.

MASTER OF HALL: (4-y-o b g Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) — Left us in superb form in April with two impressive runs. On April 14, Master of Hall ran a blistering 1:37.0 for one mile (1,600m) and then came back on April 27 and blasted 9 furlongs and 25 yards in 1:56.2 in an expressive 10 ½ lengths victory in the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy, getting the better of the hard knocking Houdini's Magic and Drummer Boy. Based on those two runs, Master of Hall would be the winner here, but he has had some injury problems and might need this run to settle things out. If Master of Hall is fit and ready though, he can easily put these away. Master of Hall is a talented horse and the hope of all is for him to be at his best in this high octane trophy race. Note he usually runs well when coming off a rest.

SUPERLUMINAL: (7-y-o b h Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) — A determined runner who continues to show up in his races with impressive performances. After a fighting win in the Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over one mile (1,600m) on July 27, Superluminal then appeared in the Prime Minister's Stakes and came home in second position behind Bigdaddykool going 10 furlongs (2,000m). Superluminal is at home against these and what seems to be his stomping ground, plus he is resilient and is sure to cause problems for all starters. This is a tough horse to deal with who has a never-say-die attitude.

FAYROUZ: (4-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Geeta) — Ran in the Governor General (GG) Stakes last Saturday (September 14) as the first pace setter against Stranger Danger and after fulfilling her role backed out completely. Before the GG Stakes, Fayrouz was an impressive winner in the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m) on August 24 in a time of 1:32.4. Fayrouz has the capability and could find a place here if she is not burdened too much after racing two race days in succession.

DYSFUNCTIONAL: (6-y-o b g He'stherealthing – Luscious) — Produced a good effort to win an Overnight Allowance event going one mile (1,600m) on July 10. Dysfunctional won by 4 lengths in a time of 1:39.1. He then stepped-up in grade to contest the Owen Silvera Memorial Cup on July 27 and finished in fourth place behind Superluminal. Dysfunctional is going to run well despite the odds even coming from a new barn.

BRUCE WAYNE: (5-y-o b g – Nuclear Wayne – X press Card) — Finished fourth in the Governor General's Stakes last Saturday way behind Stranger Danger, Bigdaddykool and Houdini's Magic. Bruce Wayne is not expected to win but for sure he is going to earn.