Supreme Soul getting back to his old self

Trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself, but the current champion conditioner believes his 2019 Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul might be back to his very best.

After being hindered in quarantin, following his participation in the Caribbean Classic in Florida last December, Supreme Soul returned to competitive racing at Caymanas Park on July 12 in an Overnight Allowance event going a mile (1,600m).

Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior- Beware Baby), in that race, finished fourth behind stable companion Princess Ava.

THE RACE

Returning on Saturday, July 25 for his second run, Supreme Soul, under Shane Ellis, got up in time to beat rivals by a neck, going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Supreme Soul led the field around the clubhouse turn and down the backstretch ahead of Sentient (Dane Nelson) and Contractor (Delroy Beharie). Approaching the half-mile, Sentient and Race Car (Anthony Thomas) took over and brought the field into the lane.

Race Car pointed at the top of the straight but failed to kick on, leaving Sentient to rally on the inside rails to gain the lead with Supreme Soul, Summer Sun (Raddesh Roman) and Crimson (Robert Halledeen) making strong headway.

Five runners were spread across the track in a bang-up finish before Supreme Soul got the nod at the winning post. The final time was a sharp 1:56.2.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“ Supreme Soul got stepped on at some point in the race. He got a cut on his back heel. This performance is a stepping stone to getting back to where he used to be. Today [July 25] he demonstrated that he has mental courage and heart to race again, having gone through hell in Miami. Today also showed us that he still has the will to run and win. That is all we can ask of him.”

THE POSITIVES

Good to see the Triple Crown winner getting back to himself after his quarantine ordeal.