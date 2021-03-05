Supreme Soul gets his best chance of winning in Sunday Overnight

The Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapenha Memorial Trophy is set to highlight a good-looking eight-race programme on Sunday, March 7. A field of nine runners is down to contest the one mile (1,600m) for a total purse of $1.3 million.

Below is the analysis of the runners entered.

1. SECRET TRAVELLER: (7 b g by Traditional – Sea Traveller) – Doing fairly well in his races but more in claiming company. Now racing against these in Overnight company Secret Traveller chances of winning are remote.

2. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Consistent campaigner who was third behind Crimson and Superluminal in the Alexander Hamilton Trophy over this distance on February 20. Stepping down for this trophy race, Roy Rogers is going to make a telling bid especially if he is allowed to take lead.

3. PURPLE WAYNE: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Osda) – Was beaten into fourth place by 4 ½ lengths by Big Bang and Coco Chanel on February 17 in high claiming. Purple Wayne steps up and faces both Big Bang and Coco Chanel again which makes winning a difficult task even with Anthony Thomas in the saddle.

4. BIG BANG: (5 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – A winner on February 17 but that victory came at the top rung of the claiming ladder at this distance. However, given his back class, Big Bang is set for a good run.

5. COCO CHANEL: (5 b m by Causal Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Was caught close home on last (February 17) by Big Bang. Coco Chanel steps up like Big Bang but will be hampered by the fact that she is as much worse off in the handicaps after losing by a head. Based on this obtuse weight reality Coco Chanel will be having difficulties defeating Big Bang, much less actually winning. Then again this is horse racing which is not an exact science.

6. HARRY'S TRAIN: (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on current form, Harry's Train cannot be recommended.

7. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Former Triple Crown winner who hasn't carried on. Supreme Soul takes a takes a drop-in class and with his favourite rider Shane Ellis in the saddle for the first time in his last six runs spanning over seven months will start favourite to win this one on Sunday. This is the best chance Supreme Soul has on a while of returning to the winners' enclosure.

8. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Although not expected to win, Uncle Vinnie is going to run well.

9. RAW LIQUID: (5 b h by Liquidity – Good Investment) – Did well to reach this level but Raw Liquid is not ready for a competitive effort against these.