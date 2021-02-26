Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited to refresh brand with new logo

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), operators of Caymanas Park Limited and subsidiary of the Supreme Ventures Group (SVG), earlier this week announced plans to embark on a 360-degree brand refresh which is to commence with the design of a new logo.

SVREL will retire their former logo which was launched in 2017 when the gaming company assumed control of the 62-year-old Caymanas Park.

According to SVREL, the new logo to be implemented is memorable, easily recognisable, and reflects the new direction of the promotion company which seeks to put horse racing at the forefront of sports while cementing brand affinity with all regional and international sports enthusiasts.

“SVREL's international exposure has grown significantly due to the company's varying initiatives that have positively impacted both internal and external stakeholders,” said Solomon Sharpe, chairman of SVRL, adding that a recent deal with Australian company BetMakers Technology Group has led to unparalleled worldwide awareness of the brand.

He said that the long-term contract with BetMakers, which consists of sponsorships, will also lead to improvement of the facilities and the introduction of fixed odds betting for the first time at Caymanas Park.

“Caymanas Park is on a new path, engaging new stakeholders and presenting a new face to Jamaica and the world. We have decided to position our brand to reflect this, and our logo is a key part of our new brand identity and will resonate with all stakeholders,” he added.

SVRL, in a statement said that in addition to the new brand identity it will also be seeking to upgrade the tote display board in the near future. The company had, in 2018, invested millions to upgrade the tote system to the globally recognised Amtote totaliser system, which now allows for punters in North America to wager on Caymanas Park races.

“Amtote will, in early 2021, be upgrading the totaliser system, which will allow SVREL to offer new features, new bet types and further improve the efficiency of the betting process. The upgrades are to be rolled out across tracks in the Stronach Group, and Caymanas Park is high on the list to benefit from the upgrades,” the release stated.