Surgery for apprentice Romario Smith postponed

The Supreme Racing Guide has been informed that the planned surgery on apprentice Romario Smith has been postponed by his attending medical personnel.

It is understood that Smith, who suffered a stroke while pulling up his mount Crafty Zella Zeen on the Ash Wednesday card of February 26, has been regaining some mobility in his right arm and leg.

While the young rider remains in stable condition, medical personnel still remain concerned about a blood clot in his brain but has decided to treat this blood clot with medication, after which a decision will be made as to whether or not Smith will undergo surgery.

The situation with Smith, who started his riding career in September of 2018 after graduating from the Jamaica Racing Commission's (JRC) Jockeys' Training School, is being monitored by the JRC led by chief steward Antoine Nembhard and the apprentice master attached to the riders.