Swiss Skydiver will run in Breeders' Cup Distaff barring changes to Classic field

Kenny McPeek will send Preakness Stakes-winning filly Swiss Skydiver to the Breeders' Cup Distaff. McPeek said in an interview that he and owner Peter Callahan made the decision Friday after analysing the fields for the Distaff and the Classic.

“At this point it is the Distaff,” McPeek said. “Unless there was some sort of late scratch out of the Classic, which I wouldn't anticipate. But at this point, yesterday we talked about it and we are planning on entering in the Distaff and if for some odd reason somebody defected from the Classic, maybe we reconsider.”

McPeek had previously said he preferred the Distaff for Swiss Skydiver, who finished second in the Kentucky Oaks before getting the victory in the Preakness.

Swiss Skydiver worked Saturday morning (Oct 31), going five furlongs in 1:00.00 at Churchill Downs for McPeek, who said she performed well.

“Just steady,” McPeek said. “None of these are complicated works. We wanted her to hit twelves, she does that easy.”

The race will match the filly up against champion mare Monomoy Girl, who will be looking to become the fourth two-time winner of the Distaff, having previously won in 2018.

“ Monomoy Girl will definitely be the horse to beat in the Distaff,” McPeek said in a Wednesday call with media. “And we know that and if we can step up our game, [ Swiss Skydiver]'s certainly a top filly.”

The Breeders' Cup Distaff is scheduled for November 7 at Keeneland.