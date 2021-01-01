Taking a 'Messi ' Overnight chance

The Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited Fan Appreciation Day Trophy is the feature that kicks start the 2021 racing season at Caymanas Park today despite other trophy races on offer.

The nine-furlong and 25 yards (1,820m) Overnight Allowance contest has attracted 10 runners vying for a total purse of $1 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Finished second behind Superluminal on December 23 at a mile in high-priced claiming and steps up again to Overnight. As such, Uncle Vinnie, even with a reduction in weight allotment, is going to be hard-pressed to find the winning post ahead of rivals.

2. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Has no chance of winning. Note the blinkers are on.

3. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Not in the best nick in his 10 previous races. Crimson, however, has shown in the past that he has some good qualities and in this modest line-up can make amends for time lost.

4. LOVERS STRIKE: (7 ch m by Taqarub – Luvable) – Struggling at this level and that struggle continues today.

5. MESSI: (6 gr h by American Dance – Winning Spirit) – Has had to deal with injury issues during his limited career. Got a prep run on December 19 and with that in mind lookout for a revitalised effort from Messi especially with Ian Spence in the saddle.

6. BIG BANG: (5 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – A truly consistent performer who finished third two lengths behind Superluminal and Legality at a mile on December 5. Big Bang usually performs well at nine furlongs and 25 yards and now has an outstanding chance of winning.

7. SEBASTIAN: (5 b c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Has gone off the boil completely. Note the blinkers are off.

8. MASTER OF HALL: (6 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Very disappointing in his races of late. Yet, if in the right frame of mind, Master of Hall can have an input.

9. TRICKY ONE: (5 b c by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Getting accustomed to this grouping, earning his last win at today's distance albeit at a lower level. Tricky One is quickly finding his spurs at this level and cannot be overlooked.

10. COCO CHANEL: (5 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Based on current form, a winning run from Coco Chanel is highly not possible.