TANTALISING!
Mahogany sends a clear message that he is fit, ready, and raring to go in next month's Classic St Leger
After going down by three lengths to Wow Wow in the 2000 Guineas on July 26, over one mile (1,600m), Mahogany returned on Sunday, August 16 over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) and gave a stellar performance which left tongues wagging at the end of the race.
It was a breathtaking sight to see the acceleration by Mahogany at the top of the lane, with his nimble hoofs and considerable strides that granted a clear view of an outstanding horse in the making. The hope is that Mahogany continues on his present path and develops into one of those lasting thoroughbreds who will generate considerable racing and national interest.
