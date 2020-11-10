Tarnawa victorious in US$4 million Breeders' Cup Turf
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Tarnawa , with replacement rider Colin Keane aboard, won the US$4-million Breeders' Cup Turf on Saturday (November 7) at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.
The filly that won the Group One Prix Vermeille at Longchamp gave trainer Dermot Weld a first Breeders Cup victory in his 17th start, and gave the European contingent a fourth win of the weekend.
Keane got the ride in the 1 1/2-mile race after Christophe Soumillon was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Kentucky.
Irish champion jockey Keane, acknowledging the “unfortunate circumstances” for Soumillon, piloted Tarnawa to victory over the Aidan O'Brien-trained Magical with Channel Maker, trained by Bill Mott, third.
“She's like a jet, she just sees the runway and off she goes,” said Mark Weld, whose father Dermot didn't make the trip to Kentucky.
“We're absolutely over the moon,” he said. “It doesn't get any bigger than this. I'm sad that my dad's not here, but this COVID-19 situation is what it is.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy