Ten horses to follow in 2021

1 - CHANDRA'S LAW: Sensational Slam - She's Spectacular

This well conformed daughter of Sensational Slam made her debut on December 19, 2020 and in good style beating Sure Curlin, a winner since. Her inexperience showed in the last 200 metres as she shifted left when asked for more effort but reportedly impressed jockey Dane Nelson. Trained by champion Anthony Nunes, she could improve sufficiently to make a significant impression in the Futurities especially those confined to fillies.

2 - FURTHER AND BEYOND: Blue Pepsi Lodge - Rumble

Schooled by champion Anthony Nunes, the chestnut son of Blue Pepsi Lodge won three of five starts including the Pick-3 Challenge as well as the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes and was easily the most forward of the foals of 2019. Further And Beyond is a good strong sort with the requisite touch of stamina and is also well bred. Given expected timely improvement, he looks likely to uphold the tradition where the winners of one or both of those races usually take a hand in the next season's Futurities.

3 - DEN STREET: Northern Giant - All For Pleasure

This strapping juvenile, son of Northern Giant out of the winner producing mare All For Pleasure by Alisios, is conditioned by former 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta. Not blessed with early pace, Den Street compensated with his good turn of finishing speed to win his first three starts. Found Further And Beyond too good for him in the Pick-3 Challenge and the Jamaica Stakes being beaten by two lengths running on in each race. Clearly Den Street will be suited by the distances of the Classics and barring unforeseen circumstances and with normal improvement can be relied upon to be a major factor in the outcome of the 2021 Classics and major races over a distance of ground.

4 - NIPSTER: Casual Trick - Nippit

Looked ordinary when this colt could only manage to be fifth, nine lengths behind his then more illustrious stablemate Wow Wow who has since been retired to stud but improved and impressed with victory in the 2000-metre St Leger and arguably was unlucky when finishing second behind King Arthur in the 2400-metre Derby. Nipster sealed his three-year-old career with a sensational victory in the 1700-metre Ian Levy Cup against the best on offer at this time at Caymanas Park. That run alone has propelled Nipster to be one of the main candidates for Horse of the Year honours.

Conditioned by Gary Subratie for his first season this stamina laden progeny of 2020 champion stallion Casual Trick has been moved to the barn of champion Anthony Nunes, but is confidently expected to be the top handicapper over extended distances plus he is well-known for his grit and determination. Easily the most improved horse of 2020.

5 - HOIST THE MAST: Blue Pepsi Lodge - Opulent

With as many as half a dozen races in her first season, this speedy Blue Pepsi Lodge-bred filly visited the winners' enclosure twice. Trainer Anthony Nunes surprisingly allowed her to take a chance in the 1600-metre Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes and was beaten into fourth after making the running to the top of the home stretch. Any improvement will encourage connections to have her compete at least in the Oaks and the Guineas restricted to fillies only. Hoist The Mast should excel against her peers especially at the shorter ditsances.

6 - SHE'S A WONDER: Bern Identity - Jamaican Dream

Extremely speedy sort of filly who impressed with her only victory in six starts clocking a smart 1:25.4 in scoring by nearly six lengths over 1400 metres. Prior to this sharp effort, she was third by two short-head margins in the 1200-metre Cash Pot Only For Me Trophy with Den Street and Hoist The Mast ahead of her. Trained by Ian Parsard, the Bern Identity-bred athletic bay was given a good tactical ride in the 1600-metre Jamaica Two-Year-Olds Stakes being held up behind front-runner Hoist the Mast and stayed on well to be three lengths second to champion Further And Beyond.

7 - MAHOGANY: Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite

After reeling off three wide-margin victories consecutively at the start of the season, Mahogany was favoured by the pundits to be a Triple Crown contender in 2020 for trainer Ian Parsard. Set very nippy fractions in the 1600-metre 2000 Guineas, went well clear in completing the first 1200 metres in a never before achieved 1:09.4 and was beaten just under three lengths. Went second 400 metres out but failed to see out the distance of the St Leger to be only seven lengths fourth. Finished over 23 lengths seventh in the 2400-metre Derby on October 31 and this summed up his failure as a Classic contender. Mahogany returned on December 12 to impress with a six-length victory over St Leger winner Nipster clocking a spectacular 1:16.1 for the 1300-metre gallop but was beaten nine lengths into fourth to that same horse in the 1700-metre Ian Levy Cup. Clearly more effective over distances below 1600 metres, this fine powerful and speedy gelding has excellent prospects of being the best locally bred sprinter in 2021 and should be followed.

8 - ANOTHER AFFAIR: Nuclear Wayne - Commandra Affair

Conditioned by Gary Subratie, this game and genuine progeny of Nuclear Wayne, who enjoys front-running tactics, had a good season accumulating a $3.5-million bankroll. Finished just over six lengths second to Above And Beyond in the 1600-metre 1000 Guineas. Renewed rivalry with that filly in the 2000-metre Jamaica Oaks and led for 1800 metres but was worn down and yielded the lead by half a length. Ran surprisingly well in the 2400-metre Derby leading until 200 metres out, and staying on well enough to be third by two lengths to King Arthur. Ended her season with a good performance under top weight, looks likely to pay her way again in this season and will be dangerous in races where she may be able to dominate the early fractions. At present Another Affair is in Overnight Allowance where she will win and move on to the top classes.

9 - GO DEH GIRL (USA): Justin Phillip - Pontificating

Gave an indication of her promise when recovering from an untidy start where she reared before the first stride. This importee registered a five-length eased-down maiden win at 1000 metres round over Nuclear Noon, who won two starts later making all the running to win and returned a margin of nearly seven lengths. Disputed the lead with Hoist The Mast for a long way prevailed by a head to be undefeated after two races. Met Hoist The Mast at a revised scale of weights in the Dye Job Trophy and was outsprinted by nearly four lengths. This daughter of fairly successful US-based stallion Justin Phillip looks to have better than average scope for improvement and is likely to be a versatile money spinner at varying distances for her connections and trainer Anthony Nunes.

10 - KING ARTHUR: Natural Selection - Geisha's Art

Trained Wayne DaCosta the Natural Selection gelding had a setback in his preparation and failed to make the deadline for the 1600-metres 2000 Guineas on July 26. Looked well when he paraded for the St Leger but made very little impression from 800 metres out. In his preparation for the Derby he finished second to useful importee Eroy then stayed on well on the muddy surface of October 31 to beat Nipster by half a length in the 2400-metre Derby. Was run off his legs by stable companion Sir Alton in his penultimate appearance and hardly fared better when finishing a well-beaten fourth over 13 lengths behind Mahogany in his final appearance. King Arthur is likely to improve significantly and must be respected in races that will bring his above average stamina into play this season.

ONE MORE TO NOTE - HONOURABLE MENTION

Although the Supreme Racing Guide has listed the 10 horses to follow we reserve the right of honourable mention to three-year-old Billy Whizz.

BILLY WHIZZ: Northern Giant - Khadilah

Billy Whizz was expected to do well in the one mile Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes but gave a disappointing effort. It was subsequently found out that Billy Whizz was injured in the gates and this affected his performance on the day. Billy Whizz with one win thus far in his career might prove to be the fly in the ointment when the Classic races come around later in the year.