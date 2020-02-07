Testing Open Allowance five straight in the making

While all eyes will be on the return of Wow Wow , champion two-year-old of last season, the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event going five furlongs straight (1,000m) is sure to command a lot of interest.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a look at the eight runners entered and their chances of winning the $1.15-million total purse on offer.

CRIMSON: (4-y-o b g – Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Won the $1-million Fan Appreciation Day Trophy (January 1) over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:56.0. Crimson is going to find this distance too sharp for him, plus breaking from the number one draw makes it almost impossible to win.

ANOTHER VIGOROUS: (5-y- b g – Legal Process – Miss Nickels) – A talented gelding who is probably more effective on the round course rather than the straight. Besides, the number two post won't help A nother Vigorous' cause. Maybe, Another Vigorous is just finding his feet after a long absence.

PATRIARCH: (5-y-o b h – Casual Trick – Electrifying) – A lover of the straight course, Patriarch completed his second-consecutive win over the distance on January 4 in an Optional Claiming ($1 million - $850-000) event. Stepping up a notch to compete, Patriarch should have no problems and can win.

BOLD AFLAIR (USA): (4-y-o dkb c – Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair) – Won over the distance in a time of 1:59.0 just seven days ago. That was at the Overnight Allowance level, but this horse has a love affair with the straight, and although he might need time to get accustomed to his new class, Bold Aflair cannot be left out.

SUPERLUMINAL: (8-y-o b h - Natural Selection - Thousand Hills) – One of the most consistent horses in training at the moment. Superluminal prefers going longer, but this hard-knocking horse packs enough talent and class to get into the mix.

GOD OF LOVE: (4-y-o b g – Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Was a fighting winner on last over Princess Charles going six furlongs (1,200m). God of Love is as fit as hands can make him at the moment and, from this convenient mark, can make it three in a row.

MY SISTER: (5-y-o rn m - Taqaurub - Lady Macbeth) – Can hold her own and should run well enough to hit the board.

RAS EMANUEL: (8-y-o b h - Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Consistent horse who seldoms runs a bad race. Ras Emanuel is equally effective over the straight as well as the round course and from this outside draw, he can prove competitive.