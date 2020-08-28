Tevin wins the battle of the Foster brothers

While there was delight in the camp of trainer Wayne Parchment following the victory by Wartime on Saturday, August 22 at Caymanas Park, there was even greater joy and a massive sense of accomplishment for apprentice Tevin Foster.

Tevin and his brother Orlando, the latter, a long-standing reinsman, were engaged in a seismic battle from a furlong out with Tevin aboard Wartime and Orlando on Cryptocurrency.

The battle lines were drawn, with neither jockey giving an inch but in the end it was Tevin and Wartime by a neck over Cryptocurrency.

The win by Wartime was a study in patience, consistency and confidence as the seven-year-old chestnut mare picked her first win for 2020.

Wartime ( War Marshall – Time Crisis), who has not been worse than third in her previous seven races, came with sharp burst on the outside of runners in the 5 ½ furlongs Overnight Allowance contest. Wartime ran the distance in 1:06.1 backed by splits 23.2 x 46.1.

“I was confident that we would win the race. I rode Wartime three times before and she was coming on strong at the end against tougher opposition, so I knew that she would do the same today (Saturday) and get the job done,” Tevin Foster said.

“She worked well for this race and she could not have been in any better shape than she was in today.

“In her last race over this distance she got beaten by Father Patrick who won in 1:05.3 and she finished in 1:06.0, so if she could run that well again, she would win. In the race, Wartime wanted to go wide but I was very patient with her, keeping her together before giving her way in deep stretch,” continued Tevin.