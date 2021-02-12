She's A Wonder sets off on an early trail
THE 2021 CLASSIC WATCH
After her good effort at a mile when she finished second behind Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes last December, She's A Wonder, known for her speed, made a relatively quick return to the racetrack on Saturday, February 6.
The three-year-old bay filly by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream did what was required of her at this stage of her development.
Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Dane Dawkins in a three-year-old Restricted Allowance non-winners of two contest travelling five furlongs round, She's A Wonder was held off the early pace set by first-timer and foreigner Lure of Lucy (Javaniel Patterson).
She's A Wonder took over approaching the distance and carried her gallop through to the line, winning comfortably by 3 3/4 lengths. Lure of Lucy finished second and Miniature Man (Anthony Thomas) came home in third place.
She's A Wonder ran the distance in 59.3 seconds.
“It was a pleasing run by She's A Wonder. She was supposed to get a short break but at exercise she showed progress and so I decided to give her a run.
“With the Classic races pushed forward, this gives her more time to improve,” Parsard said.
