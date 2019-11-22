The 'Universe' is revolving again after finding the sea
Mr Universe returned from a 37-day respite, up in class, to hammer out a flawless 1:04.4 seconds going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100 metres) to win the Open Allowance feature on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday (November 16).
Stablemate of Mr Universe, Lady Blue was second in what was a one-two result for trainer Wayne DaCosta and owner Carlton Watson with the third slot occupied by Zephyr, who was subsequently disqualified and placed fifth. Chace The Great was then promoted to third.
It was the first victory for the five-year-old chestnut horse since winning over the five furlongs (1,000 metres) straight course in November of last year, at this same level while carrying top weight of 57.0 kgs.
Remaining out of action for close to nine months, the chestnut son of Region of Merit returned to competitive action in the first week of September in good nick but could manage only three second-place finishes from his three starts before going one better in his fourth run on Saturday. Mr Universe plundered the class by 2 ¾ lengths with a career-best time of 1:04.4 for the distance accompanied by apprentice Raddesh Roman on his back carrying a mere 49.5 kgs.
It was the ninth win for Mr Universe from 25 career starts and how the speedy son of Region of Merit carried out his task was a pleasing success to trainer Wayne DaCosta, who showed his appreciation by going on to say: “First of all, I am very satisfied with Mr Universe's performance. He has been plagued with lameness for the last two years and finally for him to regain soundness, we had to take him off the track completely and mainly have him swimming out at the sea with couple canters in the mornings on the track but certainly no gallops and he responded well with a fantastic performance. Lady Blue, up in class, still ran her genuine race but could not manage the class with Mr Universe present but still did well enough to finish second.“
What is next for Mr Universe? “He is still eligible for two Open Allowance races so, more than likely he will run there; maybe Lady Blue will run there too, but maybe she'll be going to stud next year. Maybe a few races in January or so, but she will be going to stud next year,” DaCosta informed.
