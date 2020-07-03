The 'Prince' rules again

Four-year-old chestnut gelding Prince Charles continued his rich vein of form with another victory last Saturday (June 27) at Caymanas Park, which trainer Anthony Nunes said was a mere formality.

After registering two wins from three starts before the shutdown of racing, Prince Charles picked up where he left off in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by the wily Dane Nelson, Prince Charles ( Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) defied top-weight to finish three-parts-of-a-length in front.

Prince Charles was one of two winners for Nunes, who said this win was always expected, as he ( Prince Charles) had been working well coming into this race.

“He ( Prince Charles) didn't miss a beat throughout the three-month period we were training him every day, and he showed that he was ready to go.

“The margin may not be as wide as we would have liked, but that is how he runs; you have to kind of hold him as long as you can. He boiled up on Dane early, and Dane just allowed him to run through, but if a horse challenged him, he would go on again. He gets a bit idle when he is on his own,” Nunes said.

Prince Charles came away in good order from the number eight draw and was tightly held in sixth position by Nelson, as Cryptocurrency (Oneil Mullings) dictated the early fractions.

By the time the front runners left the half-mile and approached the three-furlong point, Prince Charles made a move and easily swept by rivals as they entered the straight.

With Cryptocurrency left for dead, Dunrobin (Romario Spencer) briefly matched strides with Prince Charles before Nelson switched his lead and that was that for the rest.

Wartime (Tevin Foster) came with the usual late surge for second, while Anaso (Tamicka Lawrence) snatched the third slot. The final time recorded was 1:14.3.

“It is always good when you win a race, but when you win multiple races, it is even better. He is better than Overnight Allowance. We had three months of no racing, so the time passed, and he became eligible for Overnight again, so we were pretty confident,” Nunes said.

“ Prince Charles goes up to Open Allowance, and he will compete against some good horses up there. As it relates to the stables, the rest of the year seems positive for us; we had high hopes that we would continue to win some nice races this year, and nothing has changed,” he ended.