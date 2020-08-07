The 'Ball' gets 'Loose' again down the five straight
Three-year-old dark bay gelding Loose Ball showed his extreme likeness for the five-furlong straight course with another upset win.
This time victory came at the Restricted Stakes level in the $950,000 Commissioner's Cup at the distance at hand on Saturday, August 1, at the Park.
Discarded by punters once again, Loose Ball was sent off as a 12-1 betting option in the event confined to imported three-year-olds and upwards — non-winners of three — and native-bred three-year-old and four-year-olds — non-winners of four. Loose Ball won by a neck in an encouraging final time of 0:58.3 seconds. When Loose Ball won before Saturday, he created the day's upset at screaming odds of 47-1.
Loose Ball, as usual, sat behind the early pace as known speedster She's A Hit (Omar Walker), Sir Alton (Carlos Blake), Custer (Dick Cardenas) and Solid Approach (Kiaman McGregor) disputed the splits.
As the runners sorted themselves out coming across the dummy rails, Custer, She's A Hit and Solid Approach battled for supremacy with Solid Approach getting the upper hand and began to draw clear.
However, with a half-a-furlong left in the contest, apprentice Raddesh Roman produced his mount, and Loose Ball came through on the inside rails to snatch victory from Solid Approach at the wire. Custer was third and She's A Hit fourth.
Loose Ball, bred by Fearless Vision out of the He'stherealthing mare My Friend Lucy, is owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and trainer by her husband and 18-time champion Wayne.
