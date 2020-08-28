The 'Master' beckons in Overnight Allowance call

The Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) is the highlighter on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on Sunday (August 30).

The Supreme Racing Guidetakes a look at the 10 runners entered and their chances of winning.

1 - CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4 b f by Adore The Gold - Pleasant Ending) — Claimed recently and was narrowly beaten going 5 ½ furlongs by Wartime on August 22. Now going a furlong longer against tougher opposition, Cryptocurrency will have to find more if she is to be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure.

2 - PEKING CRUZ: (5 ch g by Traditional - Patty Girl) — Capable campaigner who is slowly but surely finding his old form. Peking Cruz was beaten by Father Patrick going 5 ½ furlongs in a quick 1:05.3 on August 1. Then he finished fifth. Peking Cruz has not travelled this long in his last 10 starts thereby giving the impression that 6 ½ furlongs might be just out of his reach at this time in his career. Nevertheless, Peking Cruz is talented and if that talent resurfaces on Sunday then he can have a loud shout in the final outcome.

3 - EL PROFESOR: (5 b g by Casual Trick - The Principal) — Has not lived up to his billing in recent times and as such based on current form, El Profesor cannot be recommended.

4 - JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) — Known for his speed, Jamai Raja is sure to be fighting for the lead. He has been racing longer distances of late and with this slight reduction to 6 ½ furlongs, Jamai Raja is better suited to handle this situation given his running style. Not expected to win. Note the visor has been put on Jamai Raja.

5 - ANASO: (5 b g by Distorted - Slim Ting) — Shows up every now and then with telling efforts and Anaso will be hoping that Sunday will be one of those good days for him.

6 - INNOVATOR: (5 gr g by Casual Trick - Pretty Hilly) — Recent winner in the claiming ranks who is trying his luck in Overnight Allowance for the first time. Innovator is not given much of chance to continue his winning ways.

7 - MASTER OF HALL: (5 b g by Emperor Hall - Noassemblyrequired) — Came out with guns blazing on last and went down fighting, finishing in third place a neck behind Race Car and Sentient over 7 ½ furlongs. Master of Hall would prefer a longer distance but seems to be better than rivals in this one and should score his first win since April 27, 2019.

8 - UNCLE FRANK: (6 dkb g by Storm Craft - Dusty Milly) — Uncle Frank finished in fourth place on last in the same race won by Race Car on August 6. Then Uncle Frank got beaten by four lengths, and will have to deal with his stable companion Master of Hall again. Reversing that placing against Master of Hall is not on the books.

9 - PRINCESS ANNIE: (4 b f by Northern Giant - Millenium Princess) —Good earner who can do so again.

10 - SEBASTIAN: (4 c by Western Classic - Sea Treaty) — Finished a remote third on last at 5 ½ furlongs. Sebastian should enjoy this longer trip and is poised for another good effort.