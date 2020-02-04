Jockey Omar Walker decided to take the aerial route when he returned to the winners' enclosure atop a pesky Smokey Topaz .

Smokey Topaz had just won the sixth race on the Saturday (February 1, 2020) race card at Caymanas Park and was quite unsettled thereafter.

The eight-year-old bay gelding by Liquidity – Millennium Princess is trained by Ian Parsard.

