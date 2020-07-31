THE ANALYSIS — race day of Sunday, July 26, 2020

The 2020 version of the 2000 Guineas lived up to its billing as a clash of talent between two of the classiest three-year-old seen for years. The result still raised questions about which of the two is better at this stage in what was the 10th on the Sunday card.

Ridden from the gates Mahogany (Dane Dawkins) went so fast and was so clear over the first 1,000 metres it was unlikely the gelding could have seen out the distance. Clocked at 1:09.4 at the end of 1,200 of the 1,600 metres was one of the fastest, if not the fastest, ever recorded.

Winner Wow Wow, seeking his 11th-consecutive triumph for owner/breeder Michros, displayed the stuff of which champions are made.

The medium-sized son of Casual Trick responded to the urgings of reinsman Robert Halledeen to erode the advantage of his main rival to lead at the distance satisfying conditioner Gary Subratie with three lengths to spare at the line.

In horse racing, the more knowledgeable pundits are less apt to be critical of performances by jockeys and decisions by trainers. However on this occasion there were a couple of departures from what should have been carefully considered positions.

Trainer Ian Parsard's decision to stick with regular pilot Dawkins, who can scale at 50 kg, meant too much 'dead weight to get to 57.0 kg.

In the opener Lightning McQueen made all, drifted right in the stretch drive and had to endure a lengthy steward's inquiry to which an objection was added by the runner-up before the victory was confirmed for former jockey turned trainer Fernando Geddes.

The second proved a disappointment for the backers of favourite In The Blood (Shane Ellis) who reared hopelessly at the start but still made the frame to be fourth. Nez Perce (Tevin Foster) eked out short-head victory for trainer Wayne Parchment.

In the third Patrick Lynch's Innovator (Omar Walker) had too much class for seven rivals while in the fourth Kingswood, trained by Errol Waugh, delivered a 15-length runaway from an out-of-form field. Welsh Soutar's 10-year-old El Cliente (Youville Pinnock) added weight to the theory that 'age is just a number' in race five with a second-consecutive and eleventh career win in 122 starts.

Unknown Soldier (Anthony Thomas) sprinted in front to win the sixth event for high percentage strike rate trainer Spencer Chung followed by apprentice Calvin Bailey's accomplished front effort aboard the Gary Crawford's US-bred Action Run in the seventh.

Dane Nelson's fourth winner and champion trainer Anthony Nunes' fifth of the Classic weekend came when Enuffisenuff won the eighth.

Shane Ellis, riding Shesaysyes for the sixth time in the mare's eight-race career for trainer Christopher Morrison, won the ninth at odds of 5/2 against her chances.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie for Wow Wow's 11th -consecutive win and the Best Winning Gallop Award is to the classy colt for yet another high-performance achievement. The Jockeyship Award justifiably goes to Calvin Bailey for his excellent rating of Action Run in the day's seventh.