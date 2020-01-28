The Analysis – the awards for race day Saturday, January 25, 2020

In the opener, trainer Anthony Nunes' Prince Charles was presented with a gift which apprentice Reyan Lewis was pleased to collect on behalf of part-owners Stephan Narinesingh and Nunes himself.

Always strolling behind the early leaders, the gelding struck the front 300 metres out and was eased down to be comfortably two lengths clear at the line.

Nunes was to return to the winners' enclosure when Sly Stalloon (Linton Steadman) won the 11th and final race.

Progressive sprinter Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis) was always clear of promising, undefeated filly Truly Amazing, who was looking for her fourth win in this day's second.

Conditioner Alford Brown's day was not complete until he added a second when Chief Diplomat outstayed a moderate field to win the 10th with 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas doing little from the top of the home stretch. Thomas added a second when Luana trained by Johnny Wilmot turned in a six-length romp in the seventh event.

The third race featured, the Philip Feanny-conditioned and nicely named colt, Adoration (Ian Spence), whose Mercury Sprint nine-length triumph with just a strong canter, thereby suggesting that with normal improvement he may be a worthy opponent for anybody's particular favourite when the 2020 Classics are to be decided.

The result of the Eighty Thirty Sprint fuelled speculation that Spencer Chung's well-built filly Attorney General (Aaron Chatrie) may be a genuine Classic aspirant looking to emulate her dam St Cecelia a 1000 Guineas. Attorney General after being a shade slowly into stride, won the fourth by over three lengths easily.

Race five provided the opportunity for Kiss of Love (Kiaman McGregor), who ran three consecutive second-place finishes to end the frustration of owner Eric Martin and trainer Fitznahum Williams as the mare made full use with victory by a length and a half.

Eddie's Princess (Philip Parchment), who won four races ago at odds of 23/1, won the sixth at half those odds this time.

Under a clever ride from apprentice Raddesh Roman, owner/trainer of Princess Statistic, Ian Alexander got his first 2020 trip to the winners' enclosure.

Apprentice Richard Henry made no mistake in getting his career started when he executed a comfortable win aboard trainer Donovan Russell's Storm Born in the ninth.

THE AWARDS

This race day's Training Feat Award was presented to Alford Brown for the flawless performances of both his winners, especially that of Trevor's Choice who took the Best Winning Gallop accolade.

The award for best performance in the saddle was given to apprentice Raddesh Roman. Riding Princess Statistic, Roman was headed in the straight but the young man did not panic. Instead, he relaxed his mount before inducing a rally from the mare to get her back in the lead, and still had enough to survive the strong late finish of Jason's Gold.