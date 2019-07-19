The Analysis – The Awards for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Four horses were withdrawn from the 75 declared but many of the nine races still provided interesting talking points throughout the afternoon.

Gary Subratie's Wow Wow was surprisingly the lesser fancied of the two principals in the 1:00 pm opener for juveniles and he beat Wayne DaCosta's Dejae's Boy easily by four lengths.

Supreme Authority, after bolting to the outside rails in his previous race, still managed to be only eight lengths behind at the finish, won by 17 lengths, to make it a good day for second generation trainer Ryan Darby as Tough Cookie's all-the-way gallop saw him returning to the winners' enclosure at the end of the fifth race.

Adoring Lady recorded her second straight and third in her last 10 attempts with a gate-to-wire victory in the third to start a good day for champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who had his second trip to the winners' enclosure with 25/1 shot Exhilarate in the eighth.

This event generated the most discussion as the long odds-on favourite and reigning sprint champion Chace The Great could only manage fourth. The fact of the matter is that Chace The Great is now six-years-old and is unlikely to retain the high level of his ability going forward.

Title-chasing trainer Anthony Nunes also saddled runner-up Patriarch as he continues his high-pressure march towards his first championship. In his post-race interview Nunes labeled the big filly as “talented” but with “mental issues”. We may very well see further improvement by Exhilarate, the four-year-old daughter of Blue Pepsi Lodge.

There was much to admire about the performance of Crimson in the fourth as he completely outstayed Derby third-place finisher Tricky One by five lengths to give conditioner Subratie a double and start a similar feat for leading reinsman Christopher Mamdeen. Locked in a duel from 800 metres out, it was disappointing for the backers of Tricky One as he virtually surrendered at the distance. Tricky One may well be feeling the effects of a rugged season of races, having previously on Saturday (July 13) race eight furlongs in the 2000 Guineas, then 10 furlongs in the Governor's Cup and 12 furlongs in the Jamaica Derby. That's a total of 30 furlongs.

Mamdeen guided Cohete Del Exito to an absolute runaway in the sixth, coming home more than 12 lengths clear of 36-race maiden US-bred Council of Trent at the finish to continue what looks a likely championship title in his first full year in the saddle. The popular athletic and energetic apprentice with 60 wins has now extended his lead to 16 over nearest rival Reyan Lewis, who was idle on the day.

The performance of Ralph Porter's Sparkle Diamond in the afternoon's seventh leaves no doubt he will be a worthy opponent for the few horses in the top Grade as he reeled off 1000 metres round in a time of 58.3 seconds without expending even half his energy. Going forward, the giant US-bred chestnut is likely to show intimidating improvement if all goes well.

Abigail Able sent Wayne DaCosta's Don Julio to the front of the maximum number of starters and only had Awesome Miracle to worry about with the other ten rivals failing to stay the extended 1820 metres of the night cap.

Running determinedly from 800 metres out, Don Julio stayed on well but Omar Walker's bustling ride from the distance denied the female apprentice her second career trip to the winners' enclosure with Awesome Miracle prevailing by a half a length over Don Julio.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award goes to trainer Gary Subratie for Crimson's convincing defeat of Governor's Cup and Derby second runner-up Tricky One in the colt's first attempt at the 2000-metres trip and Mamdeen gets his second Jockeyship Award of the week for his handling of the colt. Best Winning Gallop Award also goes to Crimson in the first clean sweep of our three categories.