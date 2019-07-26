The Analysis — The Awards for Saturday, July 20, 2019

In his previous race, Purple Wayne left the gates untidily and was only beaten a length-and-a-half by the experienced El Gringo and would have been a lot closer with a better start. Sent off, the long odds-on favourite Purple Wayne, won the opener convincingly and in a manner to suggest he will pay his way if kept to middle or longer distances.

Half an hour later, the speed of straight course specialist Laguna Point — six wins from the last 11 starts — ensured she could sprint in front of rivals across from her far rails draw to the more favourable near rails. This three-and-a-half length victory secured the first of two trips to the winners' enclosure for second-generation trainer Ryan Darby and the first of a hat-trick for apprentice Tevin Foster.

The trainer/jockey combination was able to pose for photographs again when the fourth gave the tough and durable Unbreakable the fifth success from his last 11 races, moving his six-year career tally to 21 wins from 87 starts.

Foster conjured a sustained stretch run from Diosa De Oro in the eighth for his third on the day to continue the trend where the claiming apprentices dominate to win at least half the races on most of the 10-race cards this season. It was also good to see, the trainer of Diosa De Oro, Maurice Crooks in the winners' enclosure to celebrate a very rare victory.

Christopher Mamdeen, 63 wins, stretched his lead to 17 over chief rival Reyan Lewis when Gary Subratie's Uncle Freddie secured a second straight win in the third event.

In the nightcap, Samantha Fletcher piloted Clifford Atkinson Jnr's Miss Nancy to victory to confirm the apprentice's success trend.

In her 27th appearance, the great She's A Maneater turned in another efficient performance to defy Another Bullet's brave effort to deny her a 21st trip to the winners' enclosure which increased her career stakes earnings to $34.7 million.

Turned out in superb condition once again, the great mare helped to make it a satisfactory day for the famous Wayne DaCosta-Omar Walker trainer-jockey combination.

After She's A Maneater's Graded Stakes triumph in the fifth race, the formidable alliance returned to the winners' enclosure to welcome Sergeant Reckless from a game all-the-way victory in the ninth.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to DaCosta for helping She's A Maneater to retain most, if not all, of her ability at five years. The Jockeyship Award goes to Walker for his confidence in making the task look a lot easier than it was in reality. Inevitably, The Best Winning Gallop Award goes to the mare, who despite being challenged and tested by the concession of weight (6 kilos), was still so very convincing although she was only just over a length clear at the line.