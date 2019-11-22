The Analysis – The Awards for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Former champion jockey Dane Nelson continues to demonstrate how balance and judgement of pace are invaluable in race riding as Gary Griffiths' Azaria needed the full benefit of those attributes to land the opening event under top weight. Anthony Nunes' YetAgain also had a similar advantage to justify favouritism in the afternoon's eighth event, scoring by three-quarters of a length when put under pressure inside the last half-a-furlong (100 metres).

The patience of trainer Spencer Chung was appropriately rewarded as three-year-old Truly Amazing (Aaron Chatrie) duly made a winning first appearance in the second by over four lengths in a promising effort to suggest improvement is likely going forward.

Chung's patience was rewarded again in the sixth when three-year-old colt Extruder, having his first run after an eight-month respite was in good enough condition to give former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker his 74th winner of the season. This leaves him only 11 behind long-time leader Mamdeen on 85 wins with nine race days remaining in the 2019 racing year.

On the matter of promise, in the day's third and feature five-furlongs round (1,000 metres) Stewards' Cup event for juveniles, Gary Subratie's Rum With Me (Dane Dawkins) never looked likely to relinquish the early lead and eventually scored by over two lengths to also suggest that owner Oakridge Farms may not need to supplement training fees in the future.

Christopher Mamdeen's enthusiastic effort to get odds-on favourite Fabulosity home in front in the fourth was negated by the race-day Operation Stewards as the inexperienced three-year-old maiden filly veered left when put under pressure a furlong (100 metres) out causing severe interference to her chief rival Riddim Up ridden by Jemar Jackson.

Jackson's attempt to recoup losses in the fifth by a tear-away lead aboard the Richard Todd-trained Fifty Cents was thwarted by the strong late burst of Big Black Nation under champion Anthony Thomas' superbly timed ride.

At the handicaps, the seventh was a mere formality for the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Mr Universe, who came home nearly three lengths clear of stable-mate Lady Blue also owned by leader Carlton Watson allowing him an extension of his advantage to exceed $1.3 million over his chief rival Michros, Michael Bernard, in the absorbing contest for the 2019 champion owner title.

The ninth and final gave champion Anthony Thomas his second trip to winners' enclosure on the day and his 50th winning mount of the season as trainer Michael Francis' eight-year-old mare Court Call ran gamely enough inside the last furlong (200 metres) for her 11th win in a 69-race career.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Spencer Chung for the performance of the lightly-raced Extruder and to the colt the Best Winning Gallop Award for sheer grit and utter defiance. Dane Nelson's performance on Azaria and YetAgain gives him the Jockeyship Award.