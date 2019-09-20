THE ANALYSIS – THE AWARDS for Saturday, September 14, 2019

This year's renewal of the Governor General Stakes Grade 1 over 2,000 metres presented undefeated US-bred colt Stranger Danger (Omar Walker) the opportunity to stretch his string of victories to eight in the day's sixth event. What was most interesting was the post-race interview by champion conditioner Wayne Dacosta in which he revealed that the April foal has been on an easy timetable, had a cough, was given a break and is likely to be better in the future.

The strapping dark bay three-year-old up against four of his five rivals from the camp of title-chasing trainer Anthony Nunes won by just over five lengths. The tactic deployed by Nunes was that 2018 Oaks winner Fayrouz had a pacemaking role for the first half of the race with Houdini's Magic taking over for the second. Both failed to get Stranger Danger off the bridle until Walker was ready after 1,600 metres.

Three hours before Stranger Danger's feature race romp, breeder/owner/trainer Carl Anderson had his third trip for the week to the winners' enclosure when two-year-old Another Prosecutor (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) won Division I of the divided two-year-old maiden race to surprise at 15/1 in the opening event. In Division II, Anthony Nunes' first-timer Cash Is King (Linton Steadman) confirmed the promise of his exercise gallops to make all in the day's third.

Steven Todd's four-year-filly Super Mal (Jemar Jackson) battled with Laguna Point in the 800-metre fourth race and wanted it more with stubborn resistance prevailing by three parts-of-a-length.

Buck's Call surprising sprint in the 400-metre sprint at 31/1 gave owner/trainer Raymond Townsend his second 2019 win by a margin of only a nose in the fifth.

San Siro's (Shane Ellis) seventh race runaway without recent regular exercise gallops was emphatic confirmation of the sustained stable form for Nunes with two winners finalised.

The best was yet to come with St Leger final stride runner-up Toona Ciliata (Christopher Mamdeen) well in at the weights in the nightcap. Looking physically improved, the son of Soul Warrior impressed with a near four-length margin after sprinting clear 800 metres from the finish.

She's An Introvert (Christopher Mamdeen) bred in the United States where she raced five times, won the 10th in a manner suggesting to trainer Gary Subratie that she is likely to show progressive form.

Half an hour earlier trainer Christopher Pearson's little filly, Hadia (Shavon Townsend) was the strongest finisher of the ninth to deny the Carl Anderson-trained Jamaican Storm (Shane Ellis) by a head. With Reyan Lewis and Raddesh Roman both suspended and Tevin Foster sidelined by an injury to his shoulder, apprentices won only three of the eleven races for the second consecutive day which is down from the daily average of at least five for 2019.

THE AWARDS

This race day's Training Feat Award goes to Anthony Nunes for the improvement in Toona Ciliata's temperament, physical appearance, ability to settle, and genuine stamina. The time of 1:37.3 for 1600 metres returned by Toona Ciliata is worthy of the Best Winning Gallop Award. The Jockeyship Award is presented to Robert Halledeen for his correction in tactical approach aboard Anaso, who turned for home clear and weakened in his previous race but came from off the pace to lead in the final 150 metres.