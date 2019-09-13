THE ANALYSIS – THE AWARDS for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Being eligible for entry and possessing superior form and presented with a gift, Capturemyship was not particularly impressive but justified odds-on favourtism in the opener ahead of three-year-old Just Trick Me, who was only a length-and-a-half in second running from the most unfavourable post position one over the straight course.

The second and third events, won by Rundazzle (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) and Stallwalkin'girl (Kiaman McGregor), respectively, invited Carl Anderson in his capacity as breeder/owner/trainer to the winners' enclosure in just over an hour.

He was followed by champion trainer Wayne DaCosta to welcome handicap certainty Madam Secretary (Raddesh Roman) after her five-length romp to complete the first two hours of the programme.

The fifth and feature Miracle Cure Sprint was rather anticlimactic with Patrick Lynch's Formal Fashion being always clear with apprentice Daniel Satchell, looking over his shoulder for non-existent dangers from the top of the stretch.

Half an hour later Omar Walker's re-association with former Wayne DaCosta inmate Paintthistownred was to prove decisive as the winning post intervened leaving chief rival Princess Statistic a neck short in the sixth.

Don Julio made all in the seventh to continue the good form of Jemar Jackson with owner/trainer Lance Richard enjoying a fifth trip to the winners' enclosure after only saddling his 18th starter of the season.

Veteran Oneil Mullings' attempt to use high pressure tactics prompting the pace from the off with Meet Justin could not outlast the strong stretch run of Leekout, ridden by Roger Hewitt, to deliver the eighth to second generation conditioner Michael Marlowe.

Mullings, however, enjoyed success in the ninth as he took advantage of the four hurriedly ridden front-runners shortening strides inside the last 100 metres to storm through against the far rails to score by nearly one length aboard Philip Feanny's improving filly Cryptocurrency.

The 2018 Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes hero, Run Thatcher Run must have given champion Wayne DaCosta a great level of satisfaction in how he sprinted to win the ninth. Chasing his stable companion, top class sprinter Mr Universe, whose last race was in December 2018 but worked spectacularly in preparation, Run Thatcher Run, was able wear him down and score by three-parts-of-a-length. In addition to the top two, fourth-place finisher, six-year-old mare Lottery Ticket gave the DaCosta camp three in the frame to close the card.

THE AWARDS

This is yet another inevitable Training Feat Award to Wayne Dacosta who rose to the challenge of preparing the talented but physically problematic Run Thatcher Run for a smart performance. The lightly raced colt for securing a fifth win from only seven starts earns the Best Winning Gallop Award. Oneil Mullings first Jockeyship Award is for his anticipation of where the gap on the rail would materialise to give Cryptocurrency a clear late run for victory.