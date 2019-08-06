The Analysis – The awards for Thursday, August 1, 2019

With the promoting company working with a reducing horse population, the three-day Emancipendence cards secured only 260 declarations for the 29 races offered leaving the possibility of more race days annually an unlikely prospect in the immediate future.

The Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission sponsored Emancipation Day race card went over well with the entertaining side show of music, dancing, and the usual gimmick race over 200 metres attracting significant interest.

While other trainers with juveniles are being patient, champion Wayne DaCosta took advantage again in this category saddling Dejae's Boy to canter over five rivals in the opener to go with England's Rose winning twice already in this category.

DaCosta's Summer Sun won the ninth and the well-weighted Winter Is Coming's devastating stretch run in the nightcap secured a triple for the great trainer.

Race two saw Jemar Jackson on Steven Todd's Powerofgiving just holding off the Reyan Lewis-ridden Okahumpka by a neck followed by the same stable's Tough Cookie's predictable elusive sprint over 400 metres to win the third.

This third-generation conditioner with another double continues to have a good season and is a worthy defender of the legacy of grandfather L C Todd and father Richard.

A frightening and scary experience for several jockeys unfolded in the fourth as joint pacemaker Foot Soldier went down leading to a scenario where three other horses unavoidably could not escape a similar fate. The race was eventually won by Percy Tomlinson's Silva Crass to give former six-time champion Omar Walker a double having won the opener on Dejae's Boy.

Former two-time champion Shane Ellis on Another Vigorous was outridden by the promising apprentice Reyan Lewis.

In a shoulder-to-shoulder gate-to-wire tussle the younger reinsman induced a best-ever sprint effort from Wayne Parchment's six-year old mare Zephyr who prevailed by a head in the fifth.

However, Ellis' huge fan club was a lot happier when he won the seventh with Ray Phillips' Blood Fire and revisited the winner's enclosure half-an-hour later with Michael Marlowe's Fearless Treblav for the eighth.

Raddesh Roman's week-old partnership with Wayne DaCosta has yielded three winners quickly with Time For A Kola on Saturday June 27 and Summer Sun and Winter Is Coming on this card.

Roman rode Powerful Red to a 30/1 upset win in the sixth for trainer Rudolph Hardial to make it a triple giving the three-kilo claiming apprentice five winners in the last two race days.

This is in stark contrast to returning only nine winners from 164 mounts since the start of the season to July 20 riding mostly for trainer Anthony Nunes.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Wayne Parchment for Zephyr's win in Open Allowance on only her second attempt at this level. Reyan Lewis receives the Jockeyship Award for his handling of the mare and naturally this performance of Zephyr was easily the Best Winning Gallop.