THE ANALYSIS – THE AWARDS for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The level of disappointment expressed by the cohort of long-standing customers concerning the routine nature of the race card, in terms of quality and quantity, on the country's most important holiday cannot be overstated. However, the word from the Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Limited's (SVREL) Racing Office is that the horse population available for racing is presenting a challenge.

In the opener, the long odds-on favourite, the classy Sparkle Diamond was gazing when the gates opened and gave away a couple of lengths.

Allowed to find his legs, the big imported chestnut paced to the front and was in control over the last 400 metres. Pilot Shane Ellis in his post-race interview described Sparkle Diamond as a “pace horse” but when pressed shied away from expressing a definite opinion as to whether or not the colt would be effective or otherwise over longer distances. Trainer Ralph Porter in his response was prepared to be more optimistic in this regard. This was the third consecutive win for the imported Sparkle Diamond, who is definitely being directed to the rich Diamond Mile in November.

The second event was run an hour later to allow for an unannounced concert by an impressive marching band. This wait forced apprentice Ryan Lewis and trainer Kingsley Davis to exercise patience before Eye Candy, ridden by Lewis, won again without showing any negative effects of being claimed from the Steven Todd stable 10 days prior.

Lewis had a quick double when Anthony Nunes' K J Express made all in the third.

The improving young reinsman could have had a triple had his mount Portugal not lost momentum 200 metres out in a side-swipe collision with a rival and failed by just a length to get on terms with seventh race all-the-way winner DM Cutie conditioned by Steven Todd.

This was the first of a double for the third generation trainer, who posted 5/1 shot Winx Choice in good enough condition to deny another opportunity for Lewis, who had he not overdone the waiting tactics on Salah could have landed his triple.

However, Jemar Jackson, having partnered DM Cutie half an hour earlier for the first of his double was very confident aboard Winx Choice, ensuring Salah's last to first attempt was just over a length short in this extended 1820-metre eighth event.

Champion Anthony Thomas outsmarted the impatient Kerry-Gayl Robinson to land the first of a double when Chief Prospect (Michael Francis) reversed a 10-length defeat in their last race to beat favourite Bay Commander, in the fourth. Incidentally, this was the eight-year-old's 16th success from only 47 starts.

Thomas then returned in the sixth to ensure Alford Brown's Livi's Outrageous, a daughter of Blue Pepsi Lodge, will be a non-winner of two races in her next appearance.

Race seven was the second race reserved for the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School interns. The interns who were not allowed the use of the whip, gave the pristine opportunity for Calvin Bailey to demonstrate his promise and he delivered in some style.

Waiting in front with Wayne Parchment's April Spirit, the young Bailey only asked the mare for a serious effort 300 metres out and got the immediate response he desired to deny all-the-way pursuer The Kings Treasure by over two lengths.

The 29th and final race of SVREL three-day Emancipendence racing carnival was a predictable runaway five-length victory for Patrick Lynch's Msmyrtlerichiegirl with Aaron Chatrie having an easy ride.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award goes to Steven Todd for presenting the inconsistent Winx Choice in improved condition and the Jockeyship Award to Jemar Jackson whose judgment of pace on the Forest Danger -bred filly was immaculate. The Best Winning Gallop Award naturally goes to Winx Choice whose maiden win came way back in February and this was her ninth attempt since then.