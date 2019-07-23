The Analysis – The Awards for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Christopher Mamdeen's march towards champion jockey status, in his first full season of riding was boosted even further as the Dwight Chen-conditioned Beach Boy had no threats and coasted by over six lengths in the opener as the first of two more for the leading reinsman.

Two and a half hours later, in the fifth event, trainer Spencer Chung's improving sprinter Chief of State came from well off the pace to send Mamdeen's tally to 62 winners and remained 16 clear of chief rival Reyan Lewis who rode superbly to win the third on Mirabilis, and was even better in the sixth to snatch a late lead with Anthony Nunes' Splendid Vision to equal Mamdeen's feat on the day.

Emperor's Treasure duly justified stable confidence and secured the odds in the second while in the fourth — despite running diagonally from post position 11 to claim the far rails — He'stherealking came through for the smart money at 7/2, with apprentice Daniel Satchell doing the hard work.

Race seven provided the day's main talking points with a superb performance from both horse and rider. Facing her most exacting task in her four-win, -13-race career it was felt in some quarters the Philip Feanny-schooled My Super Girl would be tested severely.

Making the early lead, the four-year-old chestnut led until joined in the upper stretch by conditioner Gary Subratie's hard-knocking grey My Sister who actually pointed entering the last 200 metres. O'Neil Mullings was able to call on his guile and experience of a quarter of a century in the pigskin.

Clearly having a bit in reserve, Mullings was able to conjure a crippling burst of extra speed from My Super Girl to score by a length and a half, and in the bargain gave a bit of a riding lesson to the promising Mamdeen.

Well-bred Disturbing Di Peace, in his second outing, was unchallenged to remain undefeated in the eighth, Celebration predictably scored by nearly five lengths to win the ninth, and after failing to finish his last two races Bay Commander made all to score convincingly in the closing event.

THE AWARDS

The race day's Training Feat Award goes to many-time champion Philip Feanny for the improved performance of My Super Girl, the Jockeyship Award to Mullings for his cleverness, and the filly cops the Best Winning Gallop accolade for the combination to sweep the kudos.